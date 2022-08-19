'One Moment I Will Never Forget': CWG 2022 Gold Medallist Sreeja Akula On Meeting PM Modi

Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist Sreeja Akula revealed her delight in meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi by referring to it as a moment she will never forget. The 24-year-old won the mixed doubles competition alongside veteran Sharath Kamal Achanta in the recently concluded CWG 2022.

The pair created history at the quadrennial event as they became the first Indian team to win the gold in mixed doubles. As a result of the brilliant performance, Akula climbed up to 77 in the world rankings. Following the historic feat, Akula revealed that her aim now is to carry this momentum forward and make India proud at future events.

Sreeja Akula reveals delight on meeting PM Modi

After being felicitated at a grand event in New Delhi, Sreeja Akula described her interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi by stating, "It was an honour for me to meet with PM Modi and to hear his inspiring words. Being felicitated by him is one moment I will cherish forever. I am grateful for such a warm welcome and it gives me the motivation to continue the hard work."

She then went on to thank everyone who helped her achieve this historic feat by adding, "I am thankful for all the support they gave me in my journey which allowed me to fulfil my dreams of winning medals for the country on such a big platform. With all the support and constant encouragement being provided to me I feel blessed as I can just focus on my sport and my training without worrying about training equipment, medical facilities and travel issues. I will return to training soon to prepare for the upcoming competitions, and I look forward to making the nation proud once again."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was leading the felicitation for all the athletes that made India proud at CWG 2022 added, "The daughters of India, have made us proud. The medals won by all female athletes will inspire girls across India to join mainstream sports."