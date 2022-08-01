Jeremy Lalrinnunga's 'weightlifting' Tattoo Goes Viral After Historic CWG 2022 Gold: Watch

19-year-old Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga clinched the Gold in the men’s 67 kg category and gave the country its second gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. The entire nation erupted in the youngster's praises for making a sensational debut at the CWG. He also found himself in the headlines for sharing an interesting story behind the tattoo on his left arm, after claiming the CWG gold medal.

On his left arm, Lalrinnunga wears a tattoo depicting a person lifting weights, alongside the date 11 November 2011 inked right above. As reported by ANI, Jeremy revealed that the person in the tattoo started lifting weights on the mentioned date and went to explain its significance. Right below the man lifting weights in his tattoo, a man can be seen standing straight, with boxing gloves on.

Here's what Jeremy Lalrinnunga said about his tattoos

Jeremy revealed the man in boxing gloves signifies his father Lalneihtluanga, who used to be a boxer. Jeremy told ANI, “The story behind this tattoo is that my father used to be a boxer and I am a weightlifter. This tattoo shows just that”. The video of the weightlifter sharing his thoughts behind his tattoo and unique hairstyle was shared on social media by the official Twitter handle of Team India/Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

The video was quick to become a hit among the fans and has since received over 10k views in 12 hours. On being asked about the tattoo, Jeremy said, “I have always liked tattoos, and I only got them after getting permission from my mother and father”. On Sunday, Jeremy created history by winning the gold medal with a lift of 300kg in the men’s 67kg category final at the ongoing coveted quadrennial event.

Watch Jeremy Lalrinnunga showing his tattoo:

"𝙏𝙝𝙤𝙙𝙖 𝙨𝙖 𝙨𝙩𝙮𝙡𝙚 𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙜 𝙝𝙖𝙞𝙣" 😉



Have you checked out @birminghamcg22 🥇 medalist @raltejeremy 's silver streaks yet? 👀



The 1⃣9⃣-year-old #TeamIndia 🏋️‍♂️ tells us all about his cool look, his #B2022 gold, his aspirations for #Paris2024 and much else 📹👇 pic.twitter.com/BPg7a8YmIL — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 31, 2022

A look at India's medal tally at CWG 2022 so far

This was India’s 5th medal at the ongoing CWG 2022, with the sixth medal coming in a few hours later. Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli successfully bagged India’s third gold medal by winning the 73kg category final with a total lift of 313kgs. India ended day 3 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 with a total of three gold medals, two silver medals, and one bronze medal.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 silver medallist Mirabai Channu earlier earned India’s first gold medal at the CWG 2022 with a lift of 201kg in the women’s weightlifting 49 kg final. Sanket Sagar and Bindyarani Devi clinched silver medals in the men’s and women’s 55kg events, respectively. At the same time, Gururaja Poojary won the bronze medal for India in the men’s 61kg event.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: @WeAreTeamIndia/Twitter)