PM Modi Cheers Mixed Badminton Team's CWG Silver-medal Win: 'This Will Go A Long Way...'

The Indian badminton team fell short of retaining their CWG title after losing to Malaysia in the final. The star-studded Indian badminton team was the favourite to win gold at CWG 2022 after cruising through the league stage and knockout matches, however, Malaysia stunned the defending champions on their way to glory. While PM Modi congratulated the Indian badminton team, PV Sindhu looked a bit disappointed over losing out on the gold medal.

Birmingham Games 2022: PM Modi's message for India's Commonwealth Games badminton contingent

India lost the mixed doubles badminton final to Malaysia 1-3 with PV Sindhu being the only player to win her match in the CWG 2022 final. However, Kidambi Srikanth and the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand lost their respective matches. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi, in his congratulatory message for Indian badminton team, wrote, "Badminton is among the most admired sports in India. The Silver medal in the CWG will go a long way in making the game even more popular and ensuring more people pursue it in the times to come".

Badminton is among the most admired sports in India. The Silver medal in the CWG will go a long way in making the game even more popular and ensuring more people pursue it in the times to come. 🏸 pic.twitter.com/RypZ0r3Lca — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2022

'A bit sad that missed gold': PV Sindhu

Meanwhile, a disappointed PV Sindhu said that it is important to 'come back stronger' after the defeat for the upcoming CWG events. "A bit sad that missed gold, but they tried hard. And it’s a part of the game… you lose some and win some games. They played well. I gave my team a point but unfortunately, men’s singles and women’s doubles could not do it. We can take a lot of positives from here. I think it’s time to chill a bit and then prepare for the individual. so it’s important to go back and forget about the defeat. It’s very important to come back stronger. And I will focus on the individuals," she said.

CWG 2022: India's medal count so far

Following the completion of Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games, India still remained in the sixth position on the medals tally with a total of 13 medals. Besides the gold medal in the women's fours lawn bowls event, the men's table tennis team successfully defended their CWG title beating Singapore in the final. Other than gold medal, India also added two silver medals with Vikas Thakur bagging second place in weightlifting while India's badminton team finished second after losing the badminton mixed team event to Malaysia.