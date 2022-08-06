PM Modi Congratulates Mohit Grewal For Winning Bronze In 125kg Wrestling Event At CWG 2022

Lauding the performance by Indian wrestlers at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Mohit Grewal, India’s representative in the wrestling event, after he clinched a bronze medal in the Men’s Freestyle 125kg category.

Stating that Indian wrestlers have demonstrated an incredible form, PM Modi noted Grewal's name and said, "His sharp focus stands out as he brings home a Bronze medal". Further congratulating the athlete on his feat, the Prime Minister expressed hopes that he will scale new heights of success in the coming time.

Incredible form demonstrated by our wrestlers. Adding to the medals tally is Mohit Grewal. His sharp focus stands out as he brings home a Bronze medal. Congratulations to him. I hope he scales new heights of success in the times to come. pic.twitter.com/IPirqSvCLx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2022

Wrestler Mohit Grewal brings bronze in CWG 2022

Earlier on Friday, Indian grappler Mohit Grewal bagged the bronze medal in the Men’s Freestyle125kg at the Commonwealth Games 2022. He defeated Jamaica's Aaron Johnson by 5-0 at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B to clinch the medal in just three minutes and 30 seconds.

Prior to this, star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia also won a gold medal for India after winning the final against Canada’s Lachlan Mcneil in the men’s 65 kg, while Anshu Malik won a silver medal in the women’s 57kg freestyle wrestling event after losing to Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye of Nigeria.

After Day 8 of CWG 2022, India bagged three gold medals, a silver, and two bronze medals. Out of these, while Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Deepak Punia won the gold medals, Anshu Malik won silver with Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal bagged a bronze.

Image: ANI