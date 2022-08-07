PM Modi Lauds Pooja Gehlot As She Gets Emotional; Says 'your Medal Calls For Celebrations'

Consoling an emotional Pooja Gehlot after she won a bronze medal in the Women's Freestyle 50kg category in the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated her efforts in the event and said that her journey and success motivates and makes the country happy.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared her video and lauded her win at CWG 2022 stating that "her medal calls for celebrations and not an apology".

"Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology. Your life journey motivates us, your success gladdens us. You are destined for great things ahead…keep shining!", he said.

Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology. Your life journey motivates us, your success gladdens us. You are destined for great things ahead…keep shining! ⭐️ https://t.co/qQ4pldn1Ff — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022

This came after Pooja Gehlot while speaking to the media after the event got emotional as she could only win a bronze medal in the wrestling event. Apologising to her countrymen, she expressed regret that the national anthem could not be played at her event.

"I went till the semi-finals and lost. I apologise to my compatriots. I wished that the National Anthem be played here... But I will learn from my mistakes, and work on them", an emotional Pooja Gehlot said as she broke down before the camera.

CWG 2022: India wins six golds, one silver, and five bronze

Earlier on the final day of wrestling at the Commonwealth Games 2022, India bagged six golds, 1 silver, and five bronze medals. Out of the five bronze, three were secured by Pooja Sihag, Pooja Gehlot, and Deepak Nehra, while Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Dahiya bagged gold in their respective weight categories.

Tweeting over the same, PM Modi also congratulated Gehlot for her win. "Congratulations to Pooja Gehlot on winning a Bronze medal in wrestling. She bravely fought throughout and demonstrated exceptional technical superiority through the games. All the best to her for her upcoming endeavours," he wrote.

(Image: @ANI/PIB/Twitter)