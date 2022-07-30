PM Modi 'overjoyed' As Gururaja Poojary Wins Bronze At CWG In Men's 61kg Weightlifting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated weightlifter Gururaja Poojary for winning a bronze medal in the men's 61kg category at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The PM also wished him many more milestones in his sporting journey.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Overjoyed by the accomplishment of P. Gururaja! Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze at the Commonwealth Games. He demonstrated great resilience and determination. I wish him many more milestones in his sporting journey.

Weightlifter Gururaja wins bronze in 61kg category

Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary lifted 269kg (118kg+151kg) in the men's 61kg category at the Commonwealth Games to finish in third place. Notably, he was a silver medalist at the 2018 CWG at Gold Coast. He competed in the 56kg category then.

Gururaja lifted 118kg in the snatch section and 151kg in the Clean & Jerk section.

Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad of Malaysia grabbed the gold medal with a Games record lift of 285kg (127+158). The silver medal was bagged by Papua New Guinea's Morea Baru with a total lift of 273kg (121+152).

It was India's second medal at the ongoing edition of the Games after Sanket Sagar won a silver in the men's 55kg weightlifting.