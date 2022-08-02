PM Modi Praises Indian Men's TT Team For Gold, Vikas Thakur For Winning Silver In CWG 2022

It has been raining medals for India on day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 as a gold medal for the women's lawn bowl team was quickly followed by gold for the men's table tennis team and a silver medal for Vikas Thakur.

India defeated Singapore 3-1 in the men's table tennis team event final on Tuesday to increase their CWG medal tally to 11 and the number of gold medals to 5 before Vikas added the 12th medal in the men's 96kg final. Following outstanding performances from the Indian men's team and Vikas Thakur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official social media handle to congratulate them.

PM Modi congratulates Indian men's table tennis team

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote that it was great news to see the 'dynamic' team of Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Achanta Sharat Kamal and Sanil Shetty win the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022. He added that the team has set a high benchmark when it comes to skill and determination.

Great news in Table Tennis! Congratulations to the dynamic team of G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sharat Kamal and Sanil Shetty for winning the Gold medal at the CWG. This team has set high benchmarks, be it in skill or determination. Best wishes for their future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/whzotVIXrh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 2, 2022

Soon after, PM Modi took to Twitter once again and congratulated Vikas Thakur for winning a silver in the men's 96kg weightlifting final. He ended his post by wishing Vikas the very best for the future.

More glory at the CWG, this time due to Vikas Thakur, who wins a Silver in Weightlifting. Delighted by his success. His dedication to sports is commendable. Wishing him the very best for upcoming endeavours. pic.twitter.com/IknoAvQiXf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 2, 2022

Meanwhile, wishes from several others also poured in:

Congratulations to our Indian Men’s #TableTennis team for this monumental success and glorious performance which saw them win gold at the CWG’22. Their performance was solid from the start and they displayed immense skill & team work to bring this medal home. We are all so proud. pic.twitter.com/Wre5qLi4si — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 2, 2022

Congratulations to our athlete Vikas Thakur for his immense display of strength & determination to win us a silver medal at the CWG’22. You have added to the honour & prestige of the country with this achievement and have given us a reason to be full of pride & joy.#CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/iPyzizVuXr — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 2, 2022

Another magical GOLD🥇



A stellar show by the Indian Men’s Table Tennis team. Exhilarated by the way, our paddlers led by Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai outclassed the formidable Singapore 3-1.

We defended the crown successfully! pic.twitter.com/kZIr7nFKiQ — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 2, 2022

A fantastic performance by Vikas Thakur as he wins his 3rd Consecutive medal 🥈🥉🥈 at the #CommonwealthGames clinching a silver🥈 in Men's 96kg Final with a total lift of 346Kg 🏋‍♂️ !



Snatch- 155kg

Clean & Jerk- 191kg pic.twitter.com/AxLVVIqZbU — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 2, 2022