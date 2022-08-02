Last Updated:

PM Modi Praises Indian Men's TT Team For Gold, Vikas Thakur For Winning Silver In CWG 2022

Following outstanding performances from the Indian men's team and Vikas Thakur, PM Modi took to his official social media handle to congratulate them.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
PM Modi

Image: SonyLIV, Birmingham2022.com, PIB


It has been raining medals for India on day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 as a gold medal for the women's lawn bowl team was quickly followed by gold for the men's table tennis team and a silver medal for Vikas Thakur.

India defeated Singapore 3-1 in the men's table tennis team event final on Tuesday to increase their CWG medal tally to 11 and the number of gold medals to 5 before Vikas added the 12th medal in the men's 96kg final. Following outstanding performances from the Indian men's team and Vikas Thakur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official social media handle to congratulate them.

PM Modi congratulates Indian men's table tennis team

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote that it was great news to see the 'dynamic' team of Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Achanta Sharat Kamal and Sanil Shetty win the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022. He added that the team has set a high benchmark when it comes to skill and determination.

READ | CWG 2022: Indian weightlifter Vikas Thakur clinches silver medal in Men's 96kg final

Soon after, PM Modi took to Twitter once again and congratulated Vikas Thakur for winning a silver in the men's 96kg weightlifting final. He ended his post by wishing Vikas the very best for the future.

READ | CWG 2022: India lose 1-3 to England in Women's Hockey Pool A match

Meanwhile, wishes from several others also poured in:

 

India men's TT team win gold while Vikas wins silver 

Indian heavyweight lifter Vikas Thakur added yet another Commonwealth Games medal to his kitty, winning a silver in the men's 96kg on Tuesday. The seasoned Thakur lifted a total of 346kg (155kg in snatch and 191kg in clean & jerk) to finish second and claim his third CWG medal across three editions. It was Thakur's second silver, having finished second in the 2014 Glasgow edition as well. In Gold Coast, he had returned with a bronze.

READ | President Murmu congratulates Lawn Bowls team for winning 'unprecedented' gold at CWG

As the Indian men's table tennis team defeated Singapore 3-1 to win the gold medal, Harmeet Desai raised his game in the decisive singles to help the Indian men's table tennis team retain its Commonwealth Games gold medal.

READ | CWG 2022: PM Modi lauds Indian women's lawn bowls team for winning historic gold
COMMENT