PM Modi Praises Priyanka Goswami And Avinash Sable For CWG 2022 Medal-winning Performances

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle on Saturday and congratulated Indian athletes Priyanka Goswami and Avinash Sable for winning the silver medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Priyanka finished 2nd in the women's 10,000m race walk event and clinched silver medal with a timing of 43:38.83. Australia’s Jemiam Montag won the gold medal with a timing of 42:34.30, while Kenya’s Emily Ngii finished 3rd with timing of 43:50.86. On the other hand, Sable gave a tough fight to his Kenyan opponent en route to 2nd place finish in men's 3000m steeplechase.

'She has inspired many youngsters in India,' says PM Narendra Modi

Meanwhile, PM Modi congratulated the national race walking champion and added that she has inspired youngsters to enter the sport. “Congratulations to our national race walking champion Priyanka Goswami for winning the coveted Silver medal. By this medal, she has inspired many youngsters in India to take up this sport. May she keep scaling new heights of success in the times to come,” PM Modi wrote.

Congratulations to our national race walking champion Priyanka Goswami for winning the coveted Silver medal. By this medal, she has inspired many youngsters in India to take up this sport. May she keep scaling new heights of success in the times to come. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/GKHPjgUEMo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2022

Priyanka's silver medal win added the 27th medal to India's overall tally at the Birmingham CWG 2022. She also became the 3rd member from the Indian contingent to win a medal in athletics for India at the ongoing mega event.

PM Modi lauds Sable

PM Modi recalled a conversation with Sable ahead of CWG 2022 where the athlete explained how he overcomed obstacles to reach this stage.

Avinash Sable is a remarkable youngster. I am delighted he has won the Silver Medal in the men’s 3000m Steeplechase event. Sharing our recent interaction where he spoke about his association with the Army and how he overcame many obstacles. His life journey is very motivating. pic.twitter.com/50FbLInwSm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2022

