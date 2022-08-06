Last Updated:

President Congratulates CWG Medal Winners Priyanka Goswami, Avinash Sable

Goswami on Saturday scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in race walk with a silver in 10,000m event at the Games in Birmingham.

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: PTI


President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday congratulated Priyanka Goswami and Avinash Sable for winning Commonwealth Games medals in race walking and steeplechase respectively and hoped their feats will inspire millions.

"Congratulations to Priyanka Goswami for winning silver in race walking at #CommonwealthGames. Becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in race walking you have opened a new chapter of achievements. Your feat will inspire millions, especially our girls," the president tweeted.

Goswami on Saturday scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in race walk with a silver in 10,000m event at the Games in Birmingham.

"Congratulations to Avinash Sable for winning silver at Steeplechase in #CommonwealthGames. You have been consistently raising your level of performance which is an inspiring aspect of your success. My best wishes to you for your future endeavours," Murmu said in another tweet.

READ | CWG 2022, Day 9 Live Updates: Shuttler PV Sindhu enters semifinal of Women's Singles

Sable won silver medal in men's 3,000m steeplechase event. 

READ | CWG 2022: Avinash Sable creates history, wins India's first-ever medal in steeplechase
READ | CWG 2022 Semifinal: Smriti Mandhana blasts 23-ball fifty as India score 164 for 5 vs England
READ | PM Modi praises Priyanka Goswami and Avinash Sable for CWG 2022 medal-winning performances

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

COMMENT