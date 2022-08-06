Last Updated:

President Congratulates Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Anshu Malik For Winning Medals At CWG

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday congratulated wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Anshu Malik for winning gold and silver medals respectively at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Bajrang Punia and President Murmu

Image: ANI, PTI


Punia won the gold medal in the men's 65kg competition.

"Congratulations to Bajrang Punia for winning second successive gold in wrestling at the #CommonwealthGames & creating history. Your consistency, dedication & excellence are inspirational for our youth. Your gold medals reflect the urge to be the best, the spirit of the new India," Murmu tweeted.

Malik won the silver medal in the women's 57kg category.

"Congratulations to Anshu Malik for winning silver in wrestling at the #CommonwealthGames. You have proved your mettle as one of the best international wrestlers. My best wishes for all your future endeavours," the president tweeted.

