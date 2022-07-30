President Murmu, Amit Shah & Others Hail 'golden Girl' Mirabai Chanu For Historic CWG Gold

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has made the entire nation proud by winning the first gold for India at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Chanu won her second Commonwealth gold on Saturday after lifting a combined weight of 201kg (88kg in snatch, 113kg in clean & jerk) in the Women's 49kg category. Chanu had won her first Commonwealth gold in Goldcoast 2018. She also created a new CWG record thanks to her combined effort of 201kg.

President Murmu wished Mirabai Chanu on her historic gold and said that her victory has created a wave of joy across the country.

"Mirabai Chanu scripts history by winning weightlifting gold medal, setting a new record in #CommonwealthGames. Her first gold medal for India in the ongoing Games has created a wave of joy & celebration across the country. Well done, Mirabai! India is proud of you & your medals."

Chanu also received a lot of praise from several other leaders. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated Chanu for winning a gold medal for India. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished Chanu for her amazing performance. Here's a compilation of posts lauding Chanu for winning a gold for India.

Mirabai Chanu scripts history by winning weightlifting gold medal, setting a new record in #CommonwealthGames. Her first gold medal for India in the ongoing Games has created a wave of joy & celebration across the country. Well done, Mirabai! India is proud of you & your medals. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 30, 2022

Impeccable display of strength & mental fortitude by the exceptional #MirabaiChanu to win India’s first gold at the CWG ‘22. You have made India proud and have given us all a reason to rejoice and celebrate.#CWG2022India #CommonwealthGames22 pic.twitter.com/eLf8qw8MV9 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 30, 2022

Gold medal🥇.



Indian weightlifters keeping the Indian flag flying high.



Well done @mirabai_chanu. You’ve shown remarkable grit and tenacity. The nation is proud of your achievement. pic.twitter.com/E6JarnMoWm — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 30, 2022

India strikes first Gold medal at the #CommonwealthGames 2022

Mirabai Chanu wins GOLD Medal in 49kg Women's Weightlifting making India proud 🇮🇳



Congratulations @mirabai_chanu ! pic.twitter.com/cJwG6lF0Yt — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 30, 2022

Congratulations to @mirabai_chanu for securing India's first gold at this year's #CommonwealthGames. This is a tremendous feat! She has consistently proven her mettle at the international arena.



The whole country takes pride in her fantastic success. https://t.co/gRAufjCqgZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 30, 2022

Golden Girl @Mirabai_Chanu 🇮🇳 🏋️‍♀️



India's first gold at the Commonwealth Games #B2022, thanks to this fantastic performance in the women's 49kg category.



Truly phenomenal! pic.twitter.com/Ex38psqn3M — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 30, 2022

It's first GOLD 🥇 FOR 🇮🇳 in the #CommonwealthGames2022.



Congratulations @mirabai_chanu for winning Gold in the women's 49 kg category 🏋🏻.



Best wishes. pic.twitter.com/Yx7srTaCFn — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) July 30, 2022

Exceptional performance by @mirabai_chanu ! India clinches its first 🥇 at the #CommonwealthGames2022 & hope, this will set the ball rolling for many more! Congratulations 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/exBqrCMhyi — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 30, 2022

There’s no better feeling than seeing our Tiranga 🇮🇳 fly high on the world stage. So proud of you @mirabai_chanu



Also, thankful to PM @narendramodi Ji for his special care for Mirabai in times of her difficulties. She has brought laurels for the nation with your blessings today pic.twitter.com/RvDqfwkGPl — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 30, 2022

She is Shakti!

She is Nari Shakti!



Heartiest Congratulations to @mirabai_chanu on winning India's first Gold medal in #Weightlifting at #CWG2022.



A Billion Salute to the Golden Girl!#CWG2022India #India4CWG2022 #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/bydbQt8ndS — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) July 30, 2022

Much awaited Gold by @mirabai_chanu creating a new Games Record in Women’s 49kg Snatch, Clean and Jerk and total lift.



You have put India on the top yet again with your amazing performance in #CWG2022#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/scq2zYZMHm — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 30, 2022

Chanu, who had won a gold medal in the last edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2018, started the event by lifting 84kg in her first snatch attempt. She broke her personal record in her second snatch attempt as she lifted 88kg. Chanu's third snatch attempt ended in a foul but her first two tries were enough to catapult her to the first position on the leaderboard.

Chanu lifted 109kg in her first clean & jerk attempt before creating the games record by lifting 113kg in her second C&J attempt. Meanwhile, Marie Ranaivosoa of Mauritius won the silver medal as she lifted a total weight of 172kg. Canada's Hannah Kaminski won the bronze medal thanks to her combined effort of 171kg.

Earlier in the day, Sanket Sargar won the first medal for India as he clinched a silver in the Men's 55kg weightlifting event. Sargar lifted a total weight of 248kg in snatch and clean & jerk categories. Gururaja Poojary won a bronze medal for the country in the Men's 61kg event of the weightlifting competition. Gururaja won the medal after he lifted a combined weight of 269kg (118kg in snatch, 151kg in clean & jerk).

