President Murmu, Amit Shah & Others Hail 'golden Girl' Mirabai Chanu For Historic CWG Gold

Mirabai Chanu won her second Commonwealth gold on Saturday after lifting a combined weight of 201kg in the Women's 49kg category.

Vishal Tiwari
Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has made the entire nation proud by winning the first gold for India at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Chanu won her second Commonwealth gold on Saturday after lifting a combined weight of 201kg (88kg in snatch, 113kg in clean & jerk) in the Women's 49kg category. Chanu had won her first Commonwealth gold in Goldcoast 2018. She also created a new CWG record thanks to her combined effort of 201kg.

President Murmu wished Mirabai Chanu on her historic gold and said that her victory has created a wave of joy across the country.

"Mirabai Chanu scripts history by winning weightlifting gold medal, setting a new record in #CommonwealthGames. Her first gold medal for India in the ongoing Games has created a  wave of joy & celebration across the country. Well done, Mirabai! India is proud of you & your medals."

Chanu also received a lot of praise from several other leaders. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated Chanu for winning a gold medal for India. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished Chanu for her amazing performance. Here's a compilation of posts lauding Chanu for winning a gold for India. 

Chanu, who had won a gold medal in the last edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2018, started the event by lifting 84kg in her first snatch attempt. She broke her personal record in her second snatch attempt as she lifted 88kg. Chanu's third snatch attempt ended in a foul but her first two tries were enough to catapult her to the first position on the leaderboard. 

Chanu lifted 109kg in her first clean & jerk attempt before creating the games record by lifting 113kg in her second C&J attempt. Meanwhile, Marie Ranaivosoa of Mauritius won the silver medal as she lifted a total weight of 172kg. Canada's Hannah Kaminski won the bronze medal thanks to her combined effort of 171kg.

Earlier in the day, Sanket Sargar won the first medal for India as he clinched a silver in the Men's 55kg weightlifting event. Sargar lifted a total weight of 248kg in snatch and clean & jerk categories. Gururaja Poojary won a bronze medal for the country in the Men's 61kg event of the weightlifting competition. Gururaja won the medal after he lifted a combined weight of 269kg (118kg in snatch, 151kg in clean & jerk).

 

