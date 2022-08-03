President Murmu And PM Modi Congratulate Lovepreet Singh For Winning Bronze At CWG 2022

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media on August 3 to congratulate Lovepreet Singh for winning the bronze medal in the men's 109kg weightlifting final at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The athlete lifted a total weight of 355kg (163kg in snatch and 192kg in clean & jerk) to become the ninth weightlifter from India to win a medal at the ongoing CWG 2022.

President Murmu & PM Modi congratulate Lovepreet

Taking to Twitter, President Murmu expressed her delight in watching the Indian weightlifters continue to excel and bring glory at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. She concluded her remarks by giving her best wishes to Lovepreet Singh for success in future events.

Indian weightlifters continue to excel and bring glory for the nation. Congratulations to Lovepreet Singh for winning bronze medal in weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. My best wishes to him for success in future events. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 3, 2022

Similarly, PM Modi also took to Twitter to congratulate the 'talented' Lovepreet Singh for winning the bronze medal in the men's 109kg weightlifting category. Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that the 'young and dynamic' Lovepreet has impressed everyone with his calmness and sheer dedication to sports. The leader concluded his remarks by wishing Lovepreet the best in all his future endeavours.

Congratulations to the talented Lovepreet Singh for winning the Bronze medal in Men's 109kg weightlifting. The young and dynamic Lovepreet has impressed everyone with his calm temperament and dedication to sports. Wishing him the very best for all future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/IWZtRezGJv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2022

Lovepreet Singh wins bronze at CWG in weightlifting

India's Lovepreet Singh won a bronze in men's 109kg to continue the country's medal rush in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday. The 24-year-old from Punjab lifted a total of 355kg, including a new national record of 192kg in clean and jerk, to finish third on the podium. Meanwhile, he lifted 163kg in the snatch.

Junior Nyabeyeu of Cameroon claimed the gold medal with a total lift of 361kg, while Jack Opeloge of Samoa bagged the silver by lifting a total of 358kg in the event. As things stand, India have so far won nine weightlifting medals, including three gold, in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

(Inputs from PTI)