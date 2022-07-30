Last Updated:

President Murmu, Anurag Thakur Hail Sanket Sargar For CWG Silver; 'India Proud Of You'

President Droupadi Murmu and Anurag Thakur took to twitter to congratulate Sanket Sargar for claiming India's first medal at the CWG 2022 in Birmingham

Mihir Merchant
CWG 2022

Shortly after Sanket Sargar bagged a Silver medal in Weightlifting, in the 55kg category and opened India's medal tally at the Commonwealth Games, congratulatory messages from President of India Droupadi Murmu, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur and many more leaders have started to pour in.

The Honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu, put out a tweet to congratulate Sargar for his hard work that brought 'glory to India'.

"Congratulations to Sanket Sargar for winning the silver medal in Weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. Your immense hard work has brought success to you and glory to India. My best wishes as India opens its medal tally," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Anurag Thakur, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports also took to Twitter to congratulate the 21-year-old Sargar for his efforts. "SanketSargar opens India’s Medal account with a Silver (248 kg) in Men’s 55 kg weightlifting at #B2022 #CWG2022. Missed the 🥇 by a whisker, but India is really proud of you. Congratulations Sanket! #Cheer4India," he tweeted.

PM Modi congratulates Sanket Sargar 

After Sanket Sargar claimed silver in the men's 55kg category weightlifting on Saturday, PM Modi called his win a great start for India at the CWG.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours."

Sanket Sargar opens India's account at CWG 2022 with a Silver

Sanket Mahadev Sargar clinched silver in the men's 55kg weightlifting event. The 21-year-old was on course to win the gold medal but two failed clean and jerk attempts came in the way, as he lifted a total of 248kg (113kg+135kg) to finish second.
Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq clinched gold by lifting 249kg (107kg+142kg), while Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara took home bronze with 225kg (105kg+120kg).

