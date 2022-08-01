Last Updated:

President Murmu Congratulates CWG 2022 Gold Medalist Achinta Sheuli, Lauds His Resilience To Failure

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Achinta Sheuli

Image: ANI


President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said weightlifter Achinta Sheuli has made India proud by winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

"You are the champion who has created a history. Heartiest congratulations!," Murmu tweeted.

Debutant Sheuli heaved 313kg (143kg+170kg) to grab the gold on Sunday.

"Achinta Sheuli has made India proud by winning gold and making the tricolour fly high at the #CommonwealthGames. You immediately overcame the failure in one attempt and topped the lineup. You are the champion who has created a history. Heartiest congratulations!" the president tweeted.

Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad, who gave Sheuli a tough competition, ended as the second best lifter at the event. Canada's Shad Darsigny was third with a total lift of 298kg (135kg+163kg).

