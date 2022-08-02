Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Awards Rs 40 Lakh To Harjinder Kaur For Winning Bronze At CWG

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced a cash prize of Rs. 40 lakh for Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Harjinder Kaur. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mann congratulated Harjinder and said that the state government will award her a cash prize of Rs. 40 lakh as per Punjab's Sports Policy. The Punjab chief minister further said that the state government is committed to encouraging athletes by giving them cash prizes whenever they win medals for the country.

Harjinder won the bronze medal for India in Women's 71kg weightlifting final event, which was held on Monday. Harjinder finished on the podium after lifting a combined weight of 212kg (93kg in snatch, 119kg in clean & jerk). After failing to lift 90kg in her first snatch attempt, Harjinder redeemed herself to lift the same weight in her second attempt. Harjinder then lifted 93kg in her final snatch attempt.

In the clean & jerk round, Harjinder lifted 113kg in her first attempt. She improved her performance in her final two C&J attempts by lifting 116kg and 119kg, respectively. England's Sarah Davies won the gold medal in the Women's 71kg Final, while Canada's Alexis Ashworth won the silver medal in the same weight class category. Sarah also created a new Commonwealth Games record by lifting a combined weight of 229kg (103kg in snatch, 126kg in clean & jerk).

India at CWG 2022

The Indian weightlifting team has performed exceptionally well in the ongoing Commonwealth Games, winning seven out of nine medals won by the country so far. Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, and Achinta Sheuli have won gold medals in their respective categories, while Sanket Sargar, Bindyarani Devi, and Judoka Sushila won silver medals. Harjinder Kaur, Vijay Kumar, and Gururaja Poojary won bronze medals for India.

Sanket Sargar - Silver (Weightlifting, Men's 55kg)

Gururaja Poojary - Bronze (Weightlifting, Men's 61kg)

Mirabai Chanu - Gold (Weightlifting, Women's 49kg)

Bindyarani Devi - Silver (Weightlifting, Women's 55kg)

Jeremy Lalrinnunga - Gold (Weightlifting, Men's 67kg)

Achinta Sheuli - Gold (Weightlifting, Men's 73kg)

Vijay Kumar - Bronze (Judo, Men's 60kg)

Judoka Shushila - Silver (Judo, Women's 48kg)

Harjinder Kaur - Bronze (Weightlifting, Women's 71kg)



Image: Facebook/@BhagwantMann/PTI