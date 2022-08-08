Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu’s father PV Ramana has reacted to the star badminton player’s gold medal win at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Sindhu added the CWG gold to her tally on August 8 by winning the gold medal in Women’s Singles at the Birmingham 2022 CWG. Sindhu’s medal took India’s gold tally at CWG 2022 to 56, as she claimed the 19th gold medal for the Indian contingent.

While the entire Indian sporting community went into a state of ecstasy after Sindhu’s gold medal-winning performance, her father PV Ramana spoke in an exclusive telephonic interview with Republic TV made many notable comments. On being congratulated for the 27-year-old’s win, he said, “Thank you so much. I am glad that she is now coming back with the gold medal. We are so happy and just waiting for her arrival.”

'One medal she didn’t have in her repertoire,' says PV Ramana

On being asked about PV Sindhu’s maiden gold medal win in Women’s Singles at the Commonwealth Games, PV Sindhu’s father added, “This was the one medal she didn’t have in her repertoire. So, it’s a great moment and she now has all three colours and we are just eagerly for her returning back to home.” PV Ramana then revealed that he spoke to Sindhu before her Women’s Singles final but is yet to speak to her after the victory.

“She had some kind of pain in her ankle, I think you must have seen while playing she had taped, only for semi-final and final. But now I am so glad that the physio and coaches have taken good care of her,” he added. On being asked what would be PV Sindhu’s next step in her career, PV Ramana said, “We'll work hard and we'll try to get the Gold at the Olympics also, we will work hard.”

PV Sindhu's impressive medal tally in CWG and Olympics

In her CWG debut in 2014, PV Sindhu returned with a bronze medal in the Women’s Singles, while she settled with the silver medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. While she already had a CWG gold to her credit in the Mixed Team events, Monday’s win handed the 27-year-old her maiden CWG gold in Women’s Singles. She had also clinched the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after winning the silver medal in Rio Olympics 2020.

Image: Twitter/@WeAreTeamIndia