Renuka Thakur Buries Barbados' Hopes Of CWG Semis Berth With Another 4-wicket Haul; Watch

Pacer Renuka Thakur was Team India's hero against Barbados as the women in blue registered a crushing 100 runs victory to seal their place in the last four of the Commonwealth Games cricket tournament. The right-handed pacer finished with figures of 4/10 as Barbados could only score 62 runs for the loss of eight wickets to bow out of the CWG 2022 competition.

Thakur had earlier picked up four wickets in the opening match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 against Australia. However, India failed to win the match.

India vs Barbados: Renuka Thakur on ramapage

In a must-win match, Team India batted first and posted 162 runs on the board, courtesy of a fine batting performance from Shafali Verma (43 runs) and an unbeaten half-century from Jemimah Rodrigues (56*). Now, it was time for Indian bowlers to do the job in a do-or-die match. It took just three balls for Renuka Thakur to send back Deandra Dottin for a duck. The pacer got the big wicket of Hayley Matthew just two balls into her second over. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur decided to with Renuka Thakur for the third straight over and the decision paid off with Kycia Knight and Aaliyah Alleyne both sent back to the pavilion leaving West Indies struggling at 19/4.



Commonwealth Games cricket: India vs Barbados match highlights

India, after being asked to bat first, lost the wicket of Smriti Mandhana early in the match. Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues then stitched together a crucial partnership to get the Indian innings back on track. Once Verma was run out, Rodrigues carried the bat through the end of the innings and also scored an unbeaten half-century. The right-handed batter stayed unbeaten on 56 runs. Deepti Sharma played a knock of 48 runs to help India post 162 runs on the board. For Barbados Shanika Bruce, Hayley Matthews and Shakera Selman picked up one wicket each.

Chasing 163 runs for victory, Barbados were stunned by Team India pacer Renuka Thakur who cleaned up the top order to set the platform for victory. Apart from Kyshona Knight (16 runs) and Shakera Selman (12*), no other batter was able to occupy the crease as India ran out comfortable winners. Meghna Singh, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur all picked up one wicket each in India's memorable win in CWG 2022.