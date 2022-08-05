Last Updated:

Sachin Lavishes Praise On Para Powerlifter Sudhir & Murali Sreeshankar For CWG Performance

Tendulkar lauded Indian athletes at the Commonwealth Games, saying each day the country's contingent is giving everyone a reason to celebrate and be inspired.

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday turned to social media to heap praise on Indian athletes who won medals for the country at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate Murali Sreeshankar and Sudhir for winning medals for India on Day 7 of the multi-nation event. Sreeshankar won India's first CWG medal in Men's Long Jump, while Sudhir won a gold medal in the para powerlifting heavyweight category.    

Tendulkar lauded Indian athletes at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, saying each day the country's contingent is giving everyone a reason to celebrate and be inspired. The 2011 World Cup-winning player also shared pictures of Sreeshankar and Sudhir along with the results of their respective finals. The post has garnered over 5,000 likes on Twitter alone.   

India at CWG 2022

As far as India's medal tally at the ongoing Commonwealth Games is concerned, a total of 20 medals have been won so far with the highest number of medals coming in the weightlifting discipline. India have won a total of six gold medals, eight silver medals, and six bronze medals in the multi-nation competition so far. India are currently at the seventh position on the overall medals tally table with Australia and England leading the pack. 

1. Sanket Sargar - Silver (Weightlifting, Men's 55kg)
2. Gururaja Poojary - Bronze (Weightlifting, Men's 61kg)
3. Mirabai Chanu - Gold (Weightlifting, Women's 49kg)
4. Bindyarani Devi - Silver (Weightlifting, Women's 55kg)
5. Jeremy Lalrinnunga - Gold (Weightlifting, Men's 67kg)
6. Achinta Sheuli - Gold (Weightlifting, Men's 73kg)
7. Vijay Kumar - Bronze (Judo, Men's 60kg)
8. Judoka Shushila - Silver (Judo, Women's 48kg)
9. Harjinder Kaur - Bronze (Weightlifting, Women's 71kg)
10. Women's Lawn Bowls Team - Gold
11. Vikas Thakur - Silver (Weightlifting, Men's 96kg)
12. Men's Table Tennis Team - Gold
13. Mixed Badminton Team - Silver
14. Lovepreet Singh - Bronze (Weightlifting, Men's 109kg)
15. Saurav Ghosal - Bronze (Squash,  Men's Singles)
16. Tulika Maan -  Silver (Judo, Women's +78kg) 
17. Tejaswin Shankar - Bronze (Men's High Jump)
18. Gurdeep Singh - Bronze (Weightlifting, Men's +109kg)
19. Murali Sreeshankar - Silver (Men's Long Jump)
20. Sudhir - Gold (Men's Heavyweight para powerlifting)

Image: PTI/Twitter/@sachin_rt

