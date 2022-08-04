Sachin Tendulkar Lauds CWG Athletes For Making India Proud At Commonwealth Games

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday turned to Twitter to heap praise on athletes who have bought laurels for the country at the ongoing Commonwealth Games. Tendulkar in his tweet lauded Indian athletes for winning medals and making the entire nation proud with their inspiring performances. Tendulkar specifically mentioned Tulika Maan, Saurav Ghosal, Tejaswin Shankar, Gurdeep Singh, and Lovepreet Singh in his appreciation post.

"Many congratulations for your inspiring performances & making India proud. Good to see medals coming from different sports for India!: Tendulkar tweeted.

Many congratulations for your inspiring performances & making 🇮🇳 proud.



Tulika Maan 🥈in Judo

Tejaswin Shankar 🥉in Men's High Jump

Saurav Ghosal 🥉in Squash

Lovepreet Singh 🥉& Gurdeep Singh 🥉in Weightlifting



Good to see medals coming from different sports for India!#CWG22 pic.twitter.com/GuCQnfKqYB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 4, 2022

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina also shared a tweet on Thursday, congratulating Indian athletes for bringing 18 medals for the country so far. Raina also sent his good wishes to other athletes who will be competing in the upcoming events at the Commonwealth Games.

"Huge Congratulations to the Indian athletes representing our country in CWG 2022, what a fruitful journey it has been for all of them as India bags 18 medals so far. All the best to the other athletes who will be competing in the upcoming events. Jai Hind," Raina wrote on Twitter.

Huge Congratulations to the Indian athletes representing our country in CWG 2022, what a fruitful journey it has been for all of them as India bags 18 medals so far. All the best to the other athletes who will be competing in the upcoming events. Jai Hind 🇮🇳#CWG2022 #Cheer4India — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 4, 2022

India at CWG 2022

As far as India's medal tally at the ongoing Commonwealth Games is concerned, a total of 18 medals have been won so far with the highest number of medals coming in the weightlifting discipline.

1. Sanket Sargar - Silver (Weightlifting, Men's 55kg)

2. Gururaja Poojary - Bronze (Weightlifting, Men's 61kg)

3. Mirabai Chanu - Gold (Weightlifting, Women's 49kg)

4. Bindyarani Devi - Silver (Weightlifting, Women's 55kg)

5. Jeremy Lalrinnunga - Gold (Weightlifting, Men's 67kg)

6. Achinta Sheuli - Gold (Weightlifting, Men's 73kg)

7. Vijay Kumar - Bronze (Judo, Men's 60kg)

8. Judoka Shushila - Silver (Judo, Women's 48kg)

9. Harjinder Kaur - Bronze (Weightlifting, Women's 71kg)

10. Women's Lawn Bowls Team - Gold

11. Vikas Thakur - Silver (Weightlifting, Men's 96kg)

12. Men's Table Tennis Team - Gold

13. Mixed Badminton Team - Silver

14. Lovepreet Singh - Bronze (Weightlifting, Men's 109kg)

15. Saurav Ghosal - Bronze (Squash, Men's Singles)

16. Tulika Maan - Silver (Judo, Women's +78kg)

17. Tejaswin Shankar - Bronze (Men's High Jump)

18. Gurdeep Singh - Bronze (Weightlifting, Men's +109kg)

Image: PTI/Twitter/@sachin_rt