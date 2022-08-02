Sachin Tendulkar Lauds 'wonderful Gesture' By Malaysian Coach During CWG Badminton Match

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has lauded the Malaysian badminton coach Hendrawan who won hearts with his heart-touching gesture at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. During a mixed team match on July 29, Hendrawan gave his shoes to Jamaican player Samuel Rickets after his pair was damaged while playing the singles match against Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong.

Tendulkar was left impressed with Hendrawan's gesture and took to Twitter to heap praise on the Malaysian coach. Tendulkar shared the video of the incident where Hendrawan can be seen giving his shoes to Rickets. Tendulkar's post has garnered nearly 4,000 likes on the micro-blogging platform since being shared a couple of hours ago.

"What a wonderful gesture by the Malaysian coach! Just goes to show that sports unite us as friends across borders!" Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Just goes to show that sports unite us as friends across borders!#CommonwealthGames2022 https://t.co/L9MbpFbOw1 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 2, 2022

As far as the game is concerned, Rickets lost the singles match against Ng Tze Yong 12-21, 16-21. Jamaica lost to Malaysia in the Mixed Team event 5-0. Although Jamaica won their next group stage match against Zambia 4-1, they failed to qualify for the next stage of the event. The Malaysian side, on the other hand, reached the final of the event after defeating England in the semi-final 1 on Monday.

Malaysia won their match against England 3-0. Malaysia will play the final of the Mixed Team event against India on August 2. India reached the final after beating Singapore 3-0 in semi-final 2 on the same day. The final is scheduled to take place at 10:00 p.m. IST. The bronze medal match between Singapore and England is currently underway.

India at CWG 2022

As far as India's medal tally at the ongoing Commonwealth Games is concerned, the national contingent has won a total of 9 medals, including three golds, three silvers, and as many bronzes.

Sanket Sargar - Silver (Men's 55kg)

Gururaja Poojary - Bronze (Men's 61kg)

Mirabai Chanu - Gold (Women's 49kg)

Bindyarani Devi - Silver (Women's 55kg)

Jeremy Lalrinnunga - Gold (Men's 67kg)

Achinta Sheuli - Gold (Men's 73kg)

Vijay Kumar - Bronze (Judo, Men's 60kg)

Judoka Shushila - Silver (Judo, Women's 48kg)

Harjinder Kaur - Bronze (Women's 71kg)

(Image: CWG/Twitter/PTI)