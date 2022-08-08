Sagar Ahlawat's Family Elated After He Bags Silver At CWG 2022; Hopes For Gold Next Time

Elated over the big win of their son boxer Sagar Ahlawat at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022, his entire family cheered with joy at his residence in Haryana. His house of packed with people from neighbourhood who gathered to watch his CWG event together and were seen celebrating the athlete's victory will full enthusiasm.

The moment was a proud one for Ahlawat's family after the Indian boxer bagged a silver medal in the final of the Men’s Over 92kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. It was also a proud moment for the entire nation as India continued to shine at the Commonwealth Games on Day 10 bagging 15 medals.

Haryana | Celebrations at boxer Sagar Ahlawat's residence in Jhajjar after winning silver medal at CWG



It is not a small thing that he has achieved at such a young age. He started from zero, now he has reached here. He'll work harder & bring gold next time." said Sagar's sister pic.twitter.com/9nzS8XS2tD — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2022

While Ahlawat's family was hopeful for a gold medal, they shared their happiness and best wishes for him. Speaking on the same, Sagar's sister, Tanu Ahlawat told ANI that she has all the best wishes for her brother and hopes for him to bring a gold medal next time.

"It is not a small thing that he has achieved at such a young age. He started from zero, now he has reached here. He'll work harder and bring gold next time", she said.

On the other hand, Sagar's proud parents were also seen expressing their happiness over their son's victory. While his mother Mukesh Ahlawat said that he played very well and she would feed him "Churma" once he comes back home, his father Rajesh Ahlawat further added, ” We are very happy with this performance and will welcome him with fanfare.”

Indian pugilist bags silver at CWG 2022

After being defeated by Orie of England through Win on Points 0-5, Indian boxer Sagar Ahlawat managed to clinch the silver medal in the final of the Men’s Over 92kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

While he played well in the first round, but his English opponent came back hard and scored points effortlessly which sealed him the gold medal.

Prior to this, Amit Panghal bagged gold for India after defeating England’s Kiaran Macdonald in the final of 48-51 kg (Flyweight). So far, India has concluded the boxing events at Commonwealth with a total of seven medals including three gold, one silver, and three bronze.

Image: ANI/SAI MEDIA