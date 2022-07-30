Last Updated:

Sanket Sargar Bags 1st CWG 2022 Medal For India; Wins Silver In Men's 55kg Weightlifting

Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar has provided India its first medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after he won silver in the men's 55kg event.

Sanket Mahadev Sargar won India its first medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after he clinched silver in the men's 55kg weightlifting event. Sanket Sargar won the medal after lifting a combined weight of 248kg in snatch and clean & jerk categories. 

Sanket lifted 113kg as his best attempt in snatch and 135kg in clean & jerk. 

Sanket started the snatch event by lifting 107kg in his first attempt. He bettered his attempt by 4kgs as he lifted 111kg in his second chance. Sanket's best performance in the snatch event came in his third attempt after he lifted 113kg to move to the top of the leaderboard.

Sanket lifted 135kg in his first clean & jerk attempt, which later turned out to be his only legitimate attempt in the category. He had lifted 139kg in his second and third attempts but both were declared fouls by the judges. 

Malaysia's Aniq Mohamad won the gold medal in the event as he lifted a total weight of 249kg (107kg in snatch, 142 in clean & jerk). Dilanka Isuru Kumara of Sri Lanka won the bronze medal as he lifted a combined weight of 225kg (105kg in snatch and 120kg in clean & jerk).

At the moment of Sanket’s final lift, he sustained an injury which led to the effort being declared a foul. At that moment, Republic World had broken the news of him having topped the table and securing the Gold medal, which was quickly declared to be a Silver instead as a result of the foul. The mistake is regretted.

