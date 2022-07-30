India has won its first medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, thanks to weightlifter Sanket Sargar. The 21-year-old helped India clinch a silver medal in the men's 55kg weightlifting event. Sanket lifted a combined weight of 248kg to win the first medal for India at the ongoing Birmingham Games. Sanket lifted 113kg as his best attempt in snatch and 135kg in the clean & jerk category.

Sanket is receiving a lot of praise for his incredible performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Former weightlifter Karnam Malleswari, who became the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Olympics in 2000, is among those who heaped praise on Sanket. Malleswari, while speaking to Republic TV, said that Sanket performed really well in the competition.

"It's a very happy time for all of us. Sanket performed well in the competition. India will win more medals in the weightlifting category in the next few days. I was the first player to win a medal for India at the Asian Games in 1998. The rest of the contingent is inspired to do well for the country after you win the opening medal. We've got off to a good start, so I'm confident we'll pick up more medals soon," Malleswari told Republic TV.

"The young athletes are excelling in weightlifting for India. In the most recent Olympics, Mirabai brought home a medal for India, and Jeremy was performing admirably and will do so again at the Commonwealth Games. In the 1990s and 2000s, India had excellent weightlifting results. Although there was a brief period when we struggled, I am optimistic that things will turn around soon. The young people in India will be inspired to choose the sport professionally if we win more medals. It feels very special to win a medal for the country," she added.

Arjuna awardee Deepa Malik also lauded Sanket for his performance at the Commonwealth Games. Malik, while speaking to Republic TV, said Sanket had already shown through his progress and hard work that he was going to win a medal for India at the Birmingham Games.

"Sanket had already given us a signal through his progress and hard work that he was going there to win a medal. He has put smiles on our faces because if you go back to Tokyo Olympics, the first medal for India came from weightlifting, and now again weightlifting has opened the score for India. That's happy news coming in and it's just the beginning. Once again congratulations to Sanket. It feels really good when kids from humble backgrounds win medals for India. They are the future of this new India," Malik told Republic TV.

Malaysia's Aniq Mohamad won the gold medal in the event as he lifted a total weight of 249kg (107kg in snatch, 142 in clean & jerk). Dilanka Isuru Kumara of Sri Lanka won the bronze medal as he lifted a combined weight of 225kg (105kg in snatch and 120kg in clean & jerk).

Image: Twitter/KarnamMalleswari