Sanket Sargar's Brother Says 'family Expected Medal' As 21-yr-old Opens India's CWG Tally

As India opened its tally at the Commonwealth Games 2022 with Sanket Sargar clinching a silver medal in the men's 55kg category, Jeevan Sargar said that he was a 'proud brother', on Saturday. In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Jeevan elaborated on the hard work that Sanket put in and exuded joy at how it all paid off in the mega carnival of sports.

"My brother is a hard worker...In a day, he used to exercise for 12-14 hours, he put in all his time in this," said Jeevan, adding that the Sargar family was confident that Sanket would come back home with a medal, 'no matter gold, silver or bronze'.

First medal for India in CWG 2022

In the event taking place in Birmingham, in the snatch event, he led with a lift of 113 kgs. In the clean and jerk, he lifted 135kg in his first attempt and then failed at both his attempts to lift 139kg. He injured his elbow, but still went for a third attempt, but failed to complete the lift, finishing with a total lift of 248 kg. Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara lifted 225kg to take home the bronze.

Soon after the announcement was made, praises started pouring in for Sanket Among the first one to congratulate the CWG 2022 star was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, PM Modi lauded his exceptional effort, and wrote, "His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours."

Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/Pvjjaj0IGm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2022

Union Minister for Sports Anurag Thakur acknowledged that Sanket opened India’s Medal account with a Silver. "Missed the Gold by a whisker, but India is really proud of you," Thakur wrote in the congratulatory post.

#SanketSargar opens India’s Medal account with a Silver (248 kg) in Men’s 55 kg weightlifting at #B2022 #CWG2022. Missed the 🥇 by a whisker, but India is really proud of you.



Congratulations Sanket!#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/NjSuUJHQe2 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 30, 2022

At the moment of Sanket’s final lift, he sustained an injury which led to the effort being declared a foul. At that moment, Republic World had broken the news of him having topped the table and securing the Gold medal, which was quickly declared to be a Silver instead as a result of the foul. The mistake is regretted.