Sanket Sargar's First Reaction On Winning CWG Silver Medal: 'I'm Happy But Also Sad'

Opening India's kitty at Commonwealth Games 2022, Indian weightlifter Sanket Sargar won a silver medal in the Men's 55 kg category. The athlete was on course to win the gold medal but slipped second due to an injury.

In his first reaction, the weightlifter said that he is happy about winning a medal but also sad as it could not be gold. "I'm happy but also sad as I couldn't win the gold medal. For last 4 years, I prepared for the gold medal but couldn't win it due to an elbow injury," Sargar said.

He, however, said that he is pleased about winning the first medal for India – silver at the Commonwealth Games 2022. "It was a nice experience, just have the guilt that I could not win Gold," the silver medalist added.

In the snatch category, Sargar finished as a leader with 113 kg. The 22-year-old missed out on the gold medal due to an unfortunate injury in his second clean and jerk attempt and ended with silver. Malaysia's Aniq Kasdan won the gold medal and Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara clinched bronze.

Sanket Sagar, who hails from Maharashtra's Sangli, is the reigning national-level champion in his weight category of 55 kg. Earlier in February this year, he had qualified for Birmingham Commonwealth Games with his performance at the Singapore Weightlifting International event.

PM Modi, Sports Minister congratulate Sanket Sargar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the exceptional effort by Sarkar and congratulated him for giving a great start to India by winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games.

"Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours," tweeted PM Modi.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also said that India is proud of Sanket's accomplishment.

"#SanketSargar opens India's Medal account with a Silver (248 kg) in Men's 55 kg weightlifting at #B2022 #CWG2022. Missed the gold by a whisker, but India is really proud of you. Congratulations Sanket! #Cheer4India," tweeted the sports minister.