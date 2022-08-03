Last Updated:

Seema Punia Finishes 5th In Discus Throw Final, To Return Home Without Medal For 1st Time In Four CWG Appearances

In what could be her last Commonwealth Games appearance, the 39-year-old Punia produced a best throw of 55.92m which she came up in her second attempt but that was not enough for a podium finish on Tuesday.

Indian discus throwers Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon disappointed as they finished fifth and eight respectively in the final with below-par performances at the Commonwealth Games here.

This was the first time Punia will return home without any medal, having won silver in 2006, 2014 and 2018 editions along with a bronze at the Delhi Games in 2010.

She has a season's best of 57.09m and personal best of 64.84m which she had produced way back in 2004.

Dhillon, who has a season's best of 58.03m, could only come up with 53.51m in her sixth and final attempt to end her campaign on a disappointment. She had won a bronze in the last edition in Gold Coast in 2018.

Nigeria's Chioma Onyekwerw won the gold with a best throw of 61.70m while England's Jade Lally (58.42m) took the silver. Another Nigerian Obiageri Amaechi (56.99m) won the bronze in a mediocre field.

