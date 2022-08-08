India's veteran table tennis player Sharath Kamal is all set to play for his 13th Commonwealth Games medal when he takes on England's Liam Pitchford in the men's singles final on Monday in Birmingham. Sharath reached the men's singles final after defeating Paul Drinkhall of England in the semifinal on Saturday. Kamal had defeated Australia's Finn Luu in the Round of 32 matches on August 5, then beat Nigeria's Olajide Omotayo in the Round of 16 matches to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Where to watch the live broadcast of Sharath Kamal vs Liam Pitchford CWG 2022 TT final?

The table tennis men's singles final between Sharath Kamal and Liam Pitchford will be live broadcast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will be carried by multiple TV channels in India, including Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, and Sony Six channels. Indian fans can also enjoy the live telecast of the game on DD Sports, a government-owned channel.

Where to watch the live streaming of Sharath Kamal vs Liam Pitchford CWG 2022 TT final?

The live streaming of the table tennis men's singles final between Sharath Kamal and Liam Pitchford will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

What time will Sharath Kamal vs Liam Pitchford TT men’s singles final begin?

The men's singles table tennis final between Sharath Kamal and Liam Pitchford is scheduled to take place at 4:25 p.m. IST on Monday, August 8. Apart from Sharath, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan will also fight for the bronze medal in the men's singles category of the table tennis event. He will be up against England's Paul Drinkhall. His match is scheduled to begin at 3:35 p.m. IST.

Sharath Kamal at CWG 2022

Sharath Kamal has already won three medals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and will be looking to add the fourth one in today's game. Sharath has won two gold medals and a silver at the ongoing Games so far. He won the gold medals in the Men's Team and Mixed Doubles events, and a silver in Men's Doubles event.

Image: ITTF/PTI