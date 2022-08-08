Sharath Kamal Wins 3rd Gold Medal At CWG 2022, Caps Off Magnificent Birmingham Outing

Veteran table tennis player Sharath Kamal Achanta beat home favourite Liam Pitchford to win the all-important men's singles gold medal on the final day of the Commonwealth Games 2022. The men's singles gold was Sharath Kamal's third gold medal at CWG 2022, having won the gold medal in the team event and another gold in the mixed doubles event. Meanwhile, he also won a men's doubles silver medal along with his partner Gnanasekaran Sathiyan to end an outstanding Commonwealth Games campaign.

CWG 2022: 40-year-old Sharath Kamal wins gold medal

After going down in the first game, Sharath outsmarted the 29-year-old nimble-footed Briton 11-13 11-7 11-2 11-6 11-8 to finish on top of podium after a gap of 16 years.

The 40-year-old Sharath had earlier won gold in men's singles at the Melbourne Games in 2006 and also bagged a bronze at the 2010 showpiece in New Delhi.

The Tamil Nadu-born superstar paddler has a rich haul of four medals in this edition of the Games, having won the men's team and mixed team gold and a silver in the men's doubles event.

With Monday's sensational gold, Sharath has taken his overall medal tally to 13 at the CWG, since making his Games debut in 2006.

Another Indian G Sathiyan bagged the silver medal in the men's singles category after a tough match against England's Paul Drinkhall. Sathiyan defeated home-favourite Drinkhall 4-3 in front of a packed crowd.

The Indian thus avenged his men's doubles final loss against the same opponent by winning 11-9 11-3 11-5 8-11 9-11 10-12 and 11-9.

The bronze was Sathiyan's sixth overall medal at the CWG since Gold Coast 2018.

On Sunday, Sathiyan paired up with the Sharath to claim the men's doubles silver after going down to the English duo of Drinkhall and Pitchford.

(with PTI inputs)