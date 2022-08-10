Athletics is arguably India's most decorated Olympic sport in recent times that shelters a legion of some highest profile athletes under its radar. However, beyond all the glory and recognition lies a turf battle that forces its way to the public eye hardly ever.

As 23-year-old Tejaswin arched his back and flipped his legs over the bar to secure India’s only high jump medal in Birmingham, he appeared to cold-shoulder his bygone days spent in frequent courtroom visits.

Tejaswin Shankar: Why was India's best denied a CWG spot?

Snubbed by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) ahead of the Commonwealth Games, the NCAA high jump champion pulled out all the stops for his inclusion in the Neeraj Chopra-less athletics contingent until legal course seemed his only remedy. It is, however, a curious paradox that Shankar became the only Indian athlete to meet the qualification standard of 2.27m at 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships in June, yet I dare say he was 'deliberately' kept out of the squad.

AFI's list of selected CWG athletes appertained to the selection committee’s final decision, cognizant of players' individual performances at the federation’s designated qualification event, the National Inter-state Senior Championships which got underway on June 10 at the JLN stadium in Chennai. However, AFI, in its defence, have affirmed that neither did the Delhi-born athlete compete in the event nor he sought an exemption like most others did.

But, take heed of another plot reversal at this juncture. AFI president Adille Sumariwalla declared Shankar never appealed for exemption from trials, however, his Delhi High Court affidavit states that he had put in a request to chief national coach Radhakrishnan Nair earlier this year.

In the end, his month-long struggle bore fruit. The Delhi High Court directed that "the Selection Committee shall consider the case of Tejaswin Shankar on merits of his jumps and his non-participation in the interstate championship shall not be the sole criteria for rejecting his candidature."

"These are record holders and you don't let them go... He (Shankar) is a medal prospect. Let it not be an ego problem," added the court.

Days later, Shankar delivered.

Spurred by steely grit, he cleared the mark of 2.22m, determined to stake claim as India's first high jumper to win a medal at Commonwealth Games. He held his arms outstretched to rapturous acclaim, pogoing in pure delirium.

Only Bhim Singh, who cleared 2.06m in the event's 1970 edition, was until now believed to have produced India's best high jump performance at the CWG.

'Uncertainties made it really difficult for me at one time'

Upon enquiring if thoughts of not being able to make it to the competition sprung to his mind weeks prior to CWG, he avowed, smiling thinly, "Yes, I had those thoughts even four or five days ago. I wasn't even sure if I was going to come here. It was in my mind for several days, but once I got here, I knew what I had to do. I am obviously happy about how things panned out. These thoughts kept running in my mind, you know...like I said, the uncertainties made it really difficult for me at one time. But after I gained some clarity, everything went very smooth."

"I actually found out that I was coming here only last Friday. Within a week, I was able to get my tickets, visa was done, my entry was processed. So, everything fell into the right place. That too at a rapid pace. At that point of time, I had no reason to believe that I was not coming here. I was excited about participating and winning once things began to take shape. This allowed me to change my pessimistic mindset to becoming more optimistic. I knew I had to now make most of my opportunities I had in hand. I think I was able to do a better job of that and win a medal," he told Republic Media Network, in a virtual interaction hosted by Sports Authority of India.

Shankar has successfully held the men's national high jump record ever since he outperformed Hari Shankar Roy's 12-year-old mark of 2.25 metres at the Junior Nationals. Fresh out of college, he has since elevated his prowess to 2.29 metres, achieved at a college tournament in 2018.