Last Updated:

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Lauds Indian Weightlifters For Clinching Gold In CWG

Jeremy Lalrinnunga smashed two Games records on his way to a sensational gold medal win on Sunday while Sheuli came on top after he heaved 313 kg.

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: ANI


Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday lauded "young talents," Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli for winning gold in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Lalrinnunga smashed two Games records on his way to a sensational gold medal win on Sunday while Sheuli came on top after he heaved 313 kg.

"Young talents @raltejeremy and #AchintaSheuli have clinched two more (gold medals) for India at #B2022." "Congratulations to both on their stupendous success and wishing all the best for their future endeavours," Stalin said in a tweet.

READ | 'Impossible without nation backing me': Jeremy Lalrinnunga's gets emotional post CWG glory
READ | CWG 2022: Mamata Banerjee lauds Achinta Sheuli on his gold-medal feat, labels it as a 'proud moment'
READ | CWG gold medalist Achinta Sheuli's brother slams WB govt: 'Sports minister seems ignorant'
READ | Boxing at CWG: Nikhat Zareen, Sagar Ahalwat storm into quarterfinals, Shiva Thapa, Sumit bow out

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

COMMENT