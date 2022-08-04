Last Updated:

Tejaswin Shankar Becomes First-ever Indian To Win A CWG Medal In High Jump

Tejaswin Shankar opened the Indian athletics team's medal account with a bronze in the men's high jump event in the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Tejaswin Shankar

Image: PTI


Tejaswin Shankar opened the Indian athletics team's medal account with a bronze in the men's high jump event in the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

National record holder Shankar cleared 2.22m to finish third in the event.

The 23-year-old Shankar, who was added to the squad last-minute on the orders of the Delhi High Court, has a season's best of 2.27m and a personal best of 2.29m.

Hamish Kerr of New Zealand won the gold while Australia's Brandon Starc clinched the silver. Both cleared 2.25m but could not soar over 2.28m but the Kiwi won the gold on countback.

READ | 'This will be my last CWG but I'm not done yet': Four-time Commonwealth Games medallist Seema Punia
READ | CWG: Two Sri Lankan athletes, one official go missing; police investigating
READ | CWG 2022: PM Modi congratulates Saurav Ghosal & Tulika Maan for medal-winning performance
READ | CWG 2022: Weightlifter Gurdeep Singh bags bronze in +109kg

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

COMMENT