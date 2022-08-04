Tejaswin Shankar Becomes First-ever Indian To Win A CWG Medal In High Jump

Tejaswin Shankar opened the Indian athletics team's medal account with a bronze in the men's high jump event in the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

National record holder Shankar cleared 2.22m to finish third in the event.

The 23-year-old Shankar, who was added to the squad last-minute on the orders of the Delhi High Court, has a season's best of 2.27m and a personal best of 2.29m.

Hamish Kerr of New Zealand won the gold while Australia's Brandon Starc clinched the silver. Both cleared 2.25m but could not soar over 2.28m but the Kiwi won the gold on countback.