Tejaswin Shankar: PM Modi Leads Way As India Revels In Historic CWG High Jump Medal Feat

India won its first medal in the track and field event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) after high jumper Tejaswin Shankar secured a bronze medal on Wednesday. The national record holder cleared 2.22m to finish third in the event. Hamish Kerr of New Zealand won the gold while Australia's Brandon Starc clinched the silver. PM Modi on Thursday sent out a congratulatory message to the Indian athlete following his historic performance.

Birmingham Games 2022: PM Modi's message for Tejaswin Shankar

Tejaswin Shankar was not named in the original 36-member CWG 2022 India team for the July 28 to August 8 Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. He filed a petition at the Delhi High Court challenging the decision of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). The AFI told the Delhi HC that it will include Shankar, a national record holder, in the Indian contingent.

The 23-year-old athlete secured third place by jumping below his season's best jump of 2.27m and a personal best of 2.29m. PM Modi, in his congratulatory message for Tejaswin Shankar, wrote, "Tejaswin Shankar creates history. He wins our first high jump medal in the CWG. Congratulations to him for winning the bronze medal. Proud of his efforts. Best wishes for his future endeavours. May he keep attaining success".

Tejaswin Shankar creates history. He wins our first high jump medal in the CWG. Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze medal. Proud of his efforts. Best wishes for his future endeavours. May he keep attaining success. @TejaswinShankar pic.twitter.com/eQcFOtSU58 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2022



Commonwealth Games 2022: Highlights of Tejaswin Shankar's bronze medal feat

Tejaswin Shankar started the event by clearing a 2.10m hurdle. In the second attempt the Indian made sure he cleared 2.15m hurdle in his very first attempt. The Indian grew in confidence as the event progressed and easily managed to clear 2.19m barrier. He continued his impressive run clearing 2.22m in his fourth attempt effortlessly showing his form.

However, Tejaswin could not keep up the momentum failing to clear his first two attempts of 2.25m. Despite slipping away from gold medal position Tejaswin kept his medal chances intact. His bronze medal was secured after Bahamas' Donald Thomas failed to clear his 2.25m attempt in his final jump, After being assured of a medal, Tejaswin tried to have a crack at 2.28m and even though he failed to clear it, he overcame the ghost of 2018 Commonwealth games in Gold coast by securing a bronze.