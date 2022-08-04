Tejaswin Shankar on Wednesday won India's first medal in athletics at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Tejaswin won a bronze medal in the Men's High Jump event after he registered a 2.22m jump as his best attempt. Hamish Kerr of New Zealand won the gold courtesy of his 2.25m jump, while Australia's Brandon Starc clinched the silver medal with a 2.25m jump.

Tejaswin's mother Lakshmi Shankar opened up about her son's medal-winning performance, saying that it is a matter of pride for the entire nation. Lakshmi, while speaking to news agency ANI, fell short of words to describe her happiness and said her son worked really hard to win a medal for the country.

"I don't have words to describe my happiness today. He worked hard and won a medal for the country. It's a matter of pride for all of us," Tejaswin Shankar's mother Lakshmi Shankar was quoted as saying by ANI.

As far as India's medal tally at the ongoing Commonwealth Games is concerned, a total of 18 medals have been won so far with the highest number of medals coming in the weightlifting discipline.

1 Sanket Sargar - Silver (Weightlifting, Men's 55kg)

2 Gururaja Poojary - Bronze (Weightlifting, Men's 61kg)

3 Mirabai Chanu - Gold (Weightlifting, Women's 49kg)

4 Bindyarani Devi - Silver (Weightlifting, Women's 55kg)

5 Jeremy Lalrinnunga - Gold (Weightlifting, Men's 67kg)

6 Achinta Sheuli - Gold (Weightlifting, Men's 73kg)

7 Vijay Kumar - Bronze (Judo, Men's 60kg)

8 Judoka Shushila - Silver (Judo, Women's 48kg)

9 Harjinder Kaur - Bronze (Weightlifting, Women's 71kg)

10 Women's Lawn Bowls Team - Gold

11 Vikas Thakur - Silver (Men's Weightlighting, 96kg)

12 Men's Table Tennis Team - Gold

13 Mixed Badminton Team - Silver

14 Lovepreet Singh - Bronze (Men's 109kg Weightlifting)

15 Saurav Ghosal - Bronze (Men's Squash)

16 Tulika Maan - Silver (Women's +78kg Judo)

17 Tejaswin Shankar - Bronze ( Men's High Jump)

18 Gurdeep Singh - Bronze (Men's +109kg Weightlifting)



Image: ANI/Twitter/@JayShah