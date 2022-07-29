'The Whole Nation Is Behind You': Kiren Rijiju Wants Team India To Give Their Best At CWG

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday sent his best wishes and good luck to the India contingent who are currently in Birmingham to take part in the Commonwealth Games 2022. On Friday India's Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and captain of the men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh lead the Indian contingent during Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening ceremony. India has fielded a strong 322-member contingent for CWG 2022 comprising 215 athletes and 107 officials and support staff.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Kiren Rijiju's message for Team India

Taking to Twitter Kiren Rijiju shared a video and images of Indian athletes and flag bearers making their entry during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Rijiju in his message wrote, "Here Comes our Indian Contingent marching at the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK. Very proud to see the most beautiful Indian flag at Birmingham 2022."

Very proud to see the most beautiful Indian flag at #Birmingham2022 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/dtv2IsoQjN — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 29, 2022

He also added, "All the best to our entire Indian team for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Don't come under pressure and just give your best. The whole nation is standing behind you."

Don't come under pressure and just give your best. The whole nation is standing behind you.. #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mZup57OmZg — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 29, 2022

CWG 2022: Team India Day 1 schedule

India will be looking to better their Gold Coast medal tally despite sports like Archery and Shooting, which has been India's strong discipline, have not found a place in CWG 2022 games. Coming to India's schedule on Day 1, the Indian women's cricket team and women's hockey team will be taking the field on an opening day. The Day 1 action will also witness 14-year-old squash player Anahat Singh taking the court against Jada Ross of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The men's and women's table tennis teams will be competing in the qualifiers. In Badminton India will face off arch-rivals Pakistan in the mixed team (Group stage) while in Boxing pugilist Shiva Thapa will get the campaign started. The first of the competition will also witness several swimmers and athletes looking to make their mark for India at the CWG 2022.