'Thought I Could Win Gold At CWG Till Last 500m': CWG 2022 Silver Medalist Avinash Sable

Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medalist Avinash Sable has revealed he thought about winning the gold till the last 500m of the 3000 meters steeplechase event.

Press Trust Of India
Avinash Sable

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) India's long-distance runner Avinash Sable on Thursday said he believed he could win gold till the last stretch in the 3000 metres steeplechase event at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games recently. 

"I thought I could win gold till the last 500 metres but then fell behind," Sable said on the sidelines of the launch of Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon here.

Of the 61 medals India won in Birmingham, Sable's 3000m steeplechase silver was the highlight.

The 27-year-old became the first non-Kenyan to win a men's 3000m steeplechase medal since 1994 when he won silver in Birmingham. 

He nearly won gold but finished 0.05 seconds behind Abraham Kibiwot in a thrilling sprint to the finish line.

This was right after his 11th place finish in the Athletics World Championships in the USA.

