'Want A New One Now': Nikhat Zareen Wishes For Selfie With PM Modi After CWG Gold Triumph

The reigning world champion in Women’s Light Flyweight boxing Nikhat Zareen clinched the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham 2022 on Sunday. She defeated England’s MC Naul Carly by a 5-0 decision win in the Women’s Over 48kg-50kg (Light Fly) - Final Bout at CWG 2022 and became a CWG champion for the first time. While the 26-year-old became the talk of the town with her performance, in a post-medal ceremony interview, Zareen shed her thoughts on the win and expressed her desire to take a new selfie with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

After her World Championships gold medal in May this year, Nikhat got a chance to meet the Prime Minister where she took a selfie with him. During the interview with ANI on Sunday, she revealed that she is very excited to meet PM Modi again. The CWG 2022 gold medallist also recalled the selfie and added that she want a new one now. Meanwhile, Nikhat further said she will take PM Modi’s autograph on her boxing gloves this time.

“I'm very excited to meet him (PM Modi); I took a selfie with him last time & want a new one now. Last time, I took his autograph on my T-shirt, now I'll take it on my boxing gloves,” Nikhat Zareen told ANI. Her gold medal on Day 10 was the third gold for India in Boxing on Day 10. Zareen clinched the medal after Nitu Ganghas won the gold medal in Women’s Boxing Over 45-48 kg Minimumweight category, while Amit Panghal claimed the gold in Men’s 48kg-51kg Flyweight event.

Watch Nikhat Zareen expressing her thoughts on PM Modi:

#WATCH | I'm very excited to meet him (PM Modi); I took a selfie with him last time & want a new one now. Last time, I took his autograph on my T-shirt, now I'll take it on my boxing gloves: Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen after winning Gold in 48-50kg flyweight #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/8OSwV9BwsL — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2022

Indian boxing contingent shines on Day 10 of Commonwealth Games 2022

Indian boxer Rohit Tokas won the bronze in Men’s Welterweight category, while Sagar Ahlawat won the silver in Men’s Super Heavyweight category. It is pertinent to mention that on Day 10 of CWG 2022, India picked up multiple medals in Athletics, which includes a historic 1-2 in Men’s Triple Jump. Indian athlete Eldhose Paul picked the gold with a jump of 17.03m, while Abdulla Aboobacker won the silver with a 17.02m jump.

India’s medal tally after Day 10 current stands at 55 with 18 gold medals, 15 silver medals, and 22 bronze medals. Having said that, India is eyeing to win five more gold medals on Monday, alongside a bronze medal. Star badminton players PV Sindhu and Lakshya sen are among India’s top medal prospects on Day 11.