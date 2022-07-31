Mirabai Chanu brought home India's first gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on July 30. The 27-year-old weightlifter not only defended her CWG title in the 49kg category but also set a new CWG record by lifting a total of 201kg. Following her historic win, the Padma Shri awardee conversed with Republic Media Network and reflected on her win along with the preparations that went behind it.

Mirabai Chanu on defending her CWG title

#EXCLUSIVE | @mirabai_chanu speaks to Republic after winning historic gold in the 49kg category of women's weightlifting at CWG Games.



Watch here-https://t.co/bbyaMwOij9

Starting the interview with gratitude towards her fans, Chanu thanked the entire nation for the support in her quest for victory and reflected on the defense of her title. When asked if she expected her performance worthy of gold, she said, "Yes, I had fully prepared to defend my medal and the record that I created in 2018 this year. I was fully prepared to give India a gold medal and also to protect my record".

In 2018, Chanu emerged as the winner by lifting a combined record weight of 196 kg, breaking the previous record of Nigeria's Augustine Nwaokolo who lifted 175 kg in 2010.

Chanu thanks Manipur CM for his support

During the interview, Chanu said that Manipur CM N Biren Singh offered her full support and has always motivated the athletes for clinching victory. Previously during an exclusive conversation with Republic, CM Singh had said that the athletes from Manipur have a 'killer instinct' and had promised a grand welcome to Chanu after her arrival from Birmingham.

"I have received a lot of support. CM Sir gave us a lot of motivation", Chanu said. "I feel very good whenever I meet him (CM Singh) and we only talk about sports. We talk about how can perform better in the future and how we can uphold Manipur and India's glory", she added. Chanu further recalled how he supported the athletes before and after the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and thanked him again for inspiring the athletes.

Overjoyed & super proud of Manipur's superstar daughter, @mirabai_chanu on winning India's first gold at the CWG 2022 in 49kg weightlifting category.



Heartiest Congratulations & thanks for bringing laurels for India. You have kept your promise.



What a proud moment. Jai Hind !

'I haven't tasted Manipuri dishes for a while'

Reflecting on the viral picture of her having a meal after winning a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics, Chanu said that she would again enjoy the homemade food prepared by her mother. "I haven't tasted Manipuri food for a while because of my training. So definitely, I will eat Manipuri food as soon as I get there."

Earlier today, Chanu shared a video of her native place where her mother and relatives were seen dancing and celebrating their daughter's victory while waving the Indian flag.

My mom and other relatives celebrating victory at my home ✌️

Chanu's message for budding athletes

In her special message to budding athletes, Chanu reflected on her heart-breaking loss at Rio Olympics 2016 when she failed to lift the barbell in any of her three attempts in the clean and jerk category. Chanu said that she used that loss as a motivation to prepare for the future as she maintained a long-term vision for her sport.

#EXCLUSIVE | Never accept failure. Work hard and don't let injuries demotivate you: @mirabai_chanu shares an inspiring message for budding athletes



Watch here-https://t.co/PhvXOqErBk

She further addressed the youth by mentioning the 19-year-old weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga from Mizoram who bagged another gold for India by lifting a combined weight of 300 kgs (140kg in snatch and 160kg in clean & jerk). "What I want to say to the next generation is to never give up, no matter what sport you play. There will be a few instances when players get injured and you'll have to face that".

She added that many injured players get demotivated but all they should focus on is their next game. "The next generation, whichever sport you choose, please work hard and we will together raise the Indian flag to the zenith", Chanu added.