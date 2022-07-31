Watch: CWG Gold Medallist Mirabai Chanu's Mother & Kin Proudly Wave Tiranga, Dance In Joy

Mirabai Chanu on Saturday made the whole nation proud as she won the first gold medal for India at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Chanu won the medal in the Women's 49kg weightlifting category after lifting a combined weight of 201kg (88kg in snatch, 113kg in clean & jerk). The 27-year-old created a new Commonwealth Games record in the process and also broke her own national record.

After Chanu won the gold medal for India, her family members and relatives burst into celebrations at her residence in Manipur. Chanu on Sunday shared a video that showed her mother and relatives dancing and waving the Tricolour to celebrate her accomplishment at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. "My mom and other relatives celebrating victory at my home," Chanu wrote in the caption of the post.

My mom and other relatives celebrating victory at my home ✌️ pic.twitter.com/sTCIoTDVwM — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 31, 2022

Chanu's performance at CWG 2022

Chanu, who had also won a gold medal in the last edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2018, started the event by lifting 84kg in her first snatch attempt. She broke her personal record in her second snatch attempt as she lifted 88kg. Chanu's third snatch attempt ended in a foul but her first two attempts were enough to catapult her to the first position on the leaderboard.

Chanu lifted 109kg in her first clean & jerk attempt before creating the Commonwealth Games record by lifting 113kg in her second C&J attempt. Meanwhile, Marie Ranaivosoa of Mauritius won the silver medal as she lifted a total weight of 172kg. Canada's Hannah Kaminski won the bronze medal thanks to her combined effort of 171kg.

So far, India have won five medals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games - all of them coming in weightlifting. The latest athlete to win a medal for India is Jeremy Lalrinnunga, who won a gold medal in the Men's 67kg category. Earlier, Sanket Sargar, Gururaja Poojary, Bindyarani Devi won medals for India at 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Image: Twitter/MirabaiChanu

