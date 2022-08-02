WATCH: Indian Women's Fours Team Celebrates Historic Gold Medal Win In Lawn Bowls At CWG

The India women's fours Lawn Bowls team scripted history on Tuesday by winning the gold medal in the Women’s Fours Lawn Bowls final at the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. Team India earned a 17-10 victory over the defending champions South Africa and went on claim the maiden gold medal for India in the event. The Indian team consisted of Lovely Chhoubey, Pinki, Nayanmonu Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey.

HISTORY CREATED



1st Ever medal in Lawn Bowls at Commonwealth Games



Women's Fours team win India's 1st CWG medal, the prestigious gold in Lawn Bowls by defeating South Africa, 17-10



Congratulations ladies for taking the sport to a new level





The entire Indian sporting community erupted with celebrations of the historic gold medal win, as the India women’s fours Lawn Bowls team were also seen celebrating ecstatically. The video of the celebrations was shared on social media by sporting fans in India, as soon as Team India clinched the gold medal. Having said that, here’s a look at the team’s celebration.

Watch India's women’s fours Lawn Bowls team celebrating gold medal win:

Historic GOLD in Lawn Bowls for India at the Commonwealth Games



Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey beat South Africa 17-10 - trendsetters



Here’s how fans are reacting to the India's Lawn Bowls gold medal win:

India's First ever Gold in Lawn Bowls what a match played by four players from 28-year-old to 40-year-old female players. Indeed a motivation for all of us

Gold in Lawn Bowls Women Fours



In a game which was unknown to probably 99.9% of Indians before yesterday. What an inspirational journey.

Gold it is. Lets go. What a tournament this has been for them. First ever medal in CWG that too a gold.

More about Team India's historic gold medal win in Women's Fours Lawn Bowls

It is pertinent to mention that Team India were off to a great start in the final as they led the match at 8-2 after End 7. However, South Africa made a thumping comeback and leveled scores at 8-8 after End 10. While the defending champions led the game 10-8 after End 11, the India women’s fours Lawn Bowls team scripted a sensational comeback and went on to win the match by 17-10 after End 15.

