Last Updated:

WATCH: Indian Women's Fours Team Celebrates Historic Gold Medal Win In Lawn Bowls At CWG

Watch the Indian women's fours Lawn Bowls team's ecstatic reaction after they picked up the historic gold medal by defeating South Africa in the finals.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
CWG

Image: @ddsportschannel/Twitter/@birminghamcwg22/Instagram


The India women's fours Lawn Bowls team scripted history on Tuesday by winning the gold medal in the Women’s Fours Lawn Bowls final at the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. Team India earned a 17-10 victory over the defending champions South Africa and went on claim the maiden gold medal for India in the event. The Indian team consisted of Lovely Chhoubey, Pinki, Nayanmonu Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey. 

The entire Indian sporting community erupted with celebrations of the historic gold medal win, as the India women’s fours Lawn Bowls team were also seen celebrating ecstatically. The video of the celebrations was shared on social media by sporting fans in India, as soon as Team India clinched the gold medal. Having said that, here’s a look at the team’s celebration.

READ | CWG 2022: What is Lawn Bowls? Rules, scoring system, and equipment - all you need to know

Watch India's women’s fours Lawn Bowls team celebrating gold medal win:

Here’s how fans are reacting to the India's Lawn Bowls gold medal win:

More about Team India's historic gold medal win in Women's Fours Lawn Bowls

It is pertinent to mention that Team India were off to a great start in the final as they led the match at 8-2 after End 7. However, South Africa made a thumping comeback and leveled scores at 8-8 after End 10. While the defending champions led the game 10-8 after End 11, the India women’s fours Lawn Bowls team scripted a sensational comeback and went on to win the match by 17-10 after End 15.

READ | Indian Women's Fours team create history, clinch India's 1st-ever gold medal in Lawn Bowls

(Image: @ddsportschannel/Twitter/@birminghamcwg22/Instagram)

READ | CWG 2022: Srihari Nataraj registers best Indian time in 200m backstroke, but fails to enter final
READ | CWG: Long jumpers Sreeshankar, Yahiya and shot putter Kaur qualify for final; Dutee exits
READ | Sachin Tendulkar lauds 'wonderful gesture' by Malaysian coach during CWG badminton match
COMMENT