WATCH | PM Modi Boosts Morale Of CWG 2022 Winners; 'India Showed Its True Spirit At CWG'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an interactive session with the Indian contingent, which returned from the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham with a total of 61 medals across different sports disciplines. PM Modi hosted the athletes and their coaches at his residence and praised them for showing India’s true spirit at the quadrennial showpiece event. He said the athletes inspire the whole country as people in India used to sleep with alarms every night to see them in action at the Birmingham 2022 CWG.

'Many people slept with alarms to keep updates,' says PM Modi

“All of you were competing there, but crores of Indians were performing here. Till late night, your every action, every move was in the eyes of the countrymen. Many people slept with alarms to keep updates of your performance,” he said. Keeping the ritual of meeting Indian athletes after every big win, PM Modi in his comments also mentioned how they have bettered their performance.

India won medals in four new sports at the Commonwealth Games

“This time we have created a new way of winning in 4 new games as compared to last time. From lawn bowls to athletics, there has been phenomenal performance. With this performance, the interest of youth towards new sports in the country is going to increase a lot,” the Prime Minister explained to all the athletes seated in front of him.

'The way daughters have dominated, it is amazing,' says PM Modi

At the same time, he also praised the female athletes from India for their ever-evolving performance. “Be it Boxing, Judo, Wrestling, the way daughters have dominated, it is amazing,” PM Modi added. The India women’s Fours Lawn Bowls team clinched a historic gold medal for India, while India won the silver medal in the Women’s Cricket event.

This was the country’s first-ever gold medal in Lawn Bowls, while India women’s cricket team created history by winning the first ever silver medal for Women’s T20I cricket at the CWG. Furthering praising the Indian contingent, PM Modi said, “You not only give a medal to the country, you not only give an opportunity to celebrate, be proud, but also strengthen the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. You inspire the youth of the country to do better not only in sports but also in other sectors”.

