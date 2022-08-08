WATCH: PV Sindhu Receives Her First Commonwealth Games Singles Gold Medal In Birmingham

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Monday once again made the entire country proud by winning the gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Sindhu won the gold medal in the women's singles category after defeating Canada's Michelle Li 21-15,21-13. This is Sindhu's maiden CWG gold in the singles event. She had earlier won a silver and a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018 and 2014 editions.

CWG 2022: Sindhu wins gold

The video of Sindhu receiving the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games is now going viral on social media. In the videos, Sindhu can be seen receiving the top honour in front of a packed arena in Birmingham with chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

GOLD 🏅 ceremony of PV Sindhu. Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/eA6cc2Wwuv — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) August 8, 2022

The world number seven from India outplayed her 13th-ranked opponent 21-15, 21-13 in front of a packed crowd at the NEC arena. The 30-year-old had to produce something special for her first win against Sindhu in eight years but the Indian did not give her a window. Sindhu was clinical in her short game and pounced on the slightest of attacking opportunities.

"I had been waiting for this gold for a long time and finally I have got it. I am super happy. Thanks to the crowd, they made me win today," Sindhu said after the match.

Sindhu stormed into the final after winning her Round of 32 match against Fathimath Nabaaha Razzaq of Maldives by a 2-0 margin. She defeated Uganda's Husina Kobugabe 2-0 in her Round of 16 game. Sindhu won the quarterfinal against Malaysia's Jin Wei Goh 2-1 to move to the next stage of the women's singles event. She defeated Singapore's Jia Min Yeo 2-0 in the semifinal to book a spot in the final.

With inputs from PTI, Image: BAI_Media/Twitter