Indian table tennis superstar Achanta Sharath Kamal spoke to Republic TV from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence on Saturday and expressed his thoughts on India’s epic show at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The Prime Minister of India hosted the entire Indian contingent at his residence, celebrating their triumph at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. After PM Modi interacted with the athletes, the Indian table tennis veteran Achantha Sarath Kamal spoke exclusively to Republic TV and shed his views.

Sharath Kamal won three gold medals and one silver medal for India in four different Table Tennis event and returned with his best-ever performance at the CWG. Speaking to Republic, he made many notable revelations like the reason behind his success at the quadrennial showpiece event. He also mentioned that the athletes are now getting the required help from the system.

‘I have kept myself fit enough,’ says Achanta Sarath Kamal

“I think I have kept myself fit enough to get out there and play against players who are way younger to me because table tennis is a fast sport. It is one of the fastest in the world. So to keep my reflexes high and the way I can move faster to catch up physically with the youngsters, when I do that then I have the mental ability and the experience to use my skills the right way,” Achanta revealed.

On being asked about his views on India defeating countries like China and Japan in table tennis. Answering the question, Achanta said, “Well we are inching there, it’s a long process. I don’t know if in my career we will be able to do, but I am pretty sure in the coming generations, we will be one of the best in the world because of the way we are progressing, the way our system is helping us, the structure is being built. I am pretty much sure we will be able to take down the best in the business also”.

Achanta Sharath Kamal reveals plans for promoting table tennis in India

On being asked about his thoughts on promoting the game, he said, “I think the best way to promote any sport is to win the medals for the country. Once you win the medals, you become a role model and there are a lot of youngsters who get inspired by what you are doing. So, yeah that will be the best way personally for me to promote the sport”.

A look at Achanta Sarath Kamal’s campaign at CWG 2022

The 40-year-old started his CWG 2022 campaign with the Men’s Team Table Tennis event and won his third gold medal for India in the event. He was accompanied by team-mates Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sanil Shetty and Harmeet Desai. He followed up with a silver medal alongside Sathiyan in the Men’s Doubles event at CWG 2022, before claiming the gold medal in Mixed Doubles with youngster Sreeja Akula. This was Achanta’s first ever medal in the event.

Going ahead, he finished his campaign in Birmingham with a gold medal in the Men’s Singles event. Meanwhile, Sarath Kamal has also won four gold medals, two silver medals, three bronze medals in the 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 editions of the Commonwealth Games. His overall total medal tally at the Commonwealth Games stands at 13 medals with seven gold, three silver and three bronze medals.