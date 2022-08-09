Why Was Sophie Ecclestone Sanctioned During CWG 2022 ENG Vs NZ Bronze Medal Match?

England women’s cricket team star Sophie Ecclestone has been sanctioned one demerit point after receiving an official reprimand for an incident that occurred during the bronze medal match for the Women’s T20I Cricket event at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Ecclestone scored 18 runs in 21 balls during the match against New Zealand and on her way back to the pavilion, she was spotted knocking over a chair. The incident was found to have breached the ICC’s Code of Conduct after she admitted to the offence.

In an official release about the same on their website, ICC said, “Ecclestone was found to have knocked over her chair on the way back to the pavilion after being dismissed in the 18th over of England's innings, with the incident deemed to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. The breach was found to be a Level 1 incident, with Ecclestone admitting the offence and accepting the sanction proposed by match referee GS Lakshmi”.

Four demerit points might lead to a suspension

Ecclestone now needs to ensure that she doesn’t receive further demerit points, as that could lead to her suspension. As per the ICC rule book, a player can be banned for one Test match, two ODIS, or two T20Is if he/she reaches four or more demerit points in 24 months. The demerit points are converted into suspension points, and two suspension points equate with bans.

More about the CWG 2022 ENG vs NZ bronze medal match

Meanwhile, batting first in the bronze medal match, England women scored 110/9 in the first innings after Nat Sciver played the best knock of 27 runs in 19 balls. Hayley Jensen starred with a 3/24 in 4 overs for the Aussie bowling lineup and did the maximum damage. In the second innings, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine scored 51 unbeaten runs in 40 balls and took the team through to the target with more than eight overs remaining.

With the loss, England were denied the bronze medal at the coveted quadrennial event, as New Zealand finished third in the competition behind champions Australia and runners-up India. India ended up losing the summit clash by nine runs against Australia and missed out on a historic CWG gold medal. This was the first time Women’s T20I cricket was introduced in the Commonwealth Games 2022 as an event.