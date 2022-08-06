Last Updated:

You Are Role Model For Youth: President Droupadi Murmu To Wrestler Sakshi Malik

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday applauded wrestler Sakshi Malik for winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said she is a role model for the youth, especially girls.

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: Sony/PTI


President Droupadi Murmu on Friday applauded wrestler Sakshi Malik for winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said she is a role model for the youth, especially girls.

Malik won the gold medal in women's 62 kg category.

"Historic gold medal won by Sakshi Malik in wrestling at #CommonwealthGames. She overcame stiff challenge and made Indians proud. You are a role model for our youth, especially girls. May you go from strength to strength. Heartiest congratulations!," the President tweeted. 

READ | CWG 2022 live updates, Day 8: Deepak & Mohit win in wrestling; Indian hockey semi begins
READ | CWG 2022: Wrestler Sakshi Malik wins her first Commonwealth Games gold medal
READ | CWG 2022: Indian wrestler Deepak Punia beats Pakistan's Muhammad Inam to win gold medal
READ | CWG 2022: PM Modi congratulates Indian wrestlers for spectacular performance in Birmingham

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

COMMENT