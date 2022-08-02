Last Updated:

You Have Won Heart Of Nation: President Droupadi Murmu To Table Tennis Team For CWG Gold

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday congratulated the Indian men's table tennis team for winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, saying "they have won the heart of the nation".

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: PTI/ ANI


President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday congratulated the Indian men's table tennis team for winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, saying "they have won the heart of the nation".

"Congratulations to Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty for winning the historic gold in table tennis at #CWG2022. They showed extraordinary skill and determination," the President tweeted.

The Indian men's table tennis team won the gold medal after beating Singapore 3-1.

"They have won the heart of the nation. I am sure this feat will inspire our youth," Murmu added. 

READ | CWG 2022, Day 5 Highlights: India settle for badminton mixed team silver post final loss

 

READ | CWG 2022: Know the Fab Four who led India to its first-ever medal in Lawn Bowls
READ | CWG 2022: India lose 1-3 to England in Women's Hockey Pool A match
READ | President Murmu congratulates Lawn Bowls team for winning 'unprecedented' gold at CWG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

COMMENT