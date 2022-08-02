You Have Won Heart Of Nation: President Droupadi Murmu To Table Tennis Team For CWG Gold

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday congratulated the Indian men's table tennis team for winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, saying "they have won the heart of the nation".

"Congratulations to Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty for winning the historic gold in table tennis at #CWG2022. They showed extraordinary skill and determination," the President tweeted.

The Indian men's table tennis team won the gold medal after beating Singapore 3-1.

"They have won the heart of the nation. I am sure this feat will inspire our youth," Murmu added.