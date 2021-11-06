'1 Coach, 12 International Players': Ex-cricketers Pay Tribute As Tarak Sinha Passes Away

Former Indian domestic coach Tarak Sinha passed away on Saturday in New Delhi at the of 71-year-old due to cancer. He was well-known around the cricketing fraternity for his contributions to Indian cricket as many international cricketers started their training under his supervision from the grass-root levels. Sinha helped players like Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, and former cricketers like Aakash Chopra and Ashish Nehra to develop their game and represent the country in the sport.

With the sad demise of the coach, many former cricketers took to their official social media handles and paid tribute to Sinha. Virender Sehwag took to his Twitter handle and said that he feels a lot of pain on the demise of Ustaad Ji. He mentioned that Sinha was one of the rare coaches who gave the country, more than a dozen Test cricketers and added value to his students who helped Indian cricket a lot. Sehwag ended his tweet by extending condolences to his family and students. Former cricketer Ajay Ratra tweeted on Friday before Sinha passed away and said the Dronacharya Awardee was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital due to multiple organ failure and wished for his speedy recovery.

Feel a lot of pain on the demise of passing away of Ustaad ji #TarakSinha .

He was one of the rare coaches who gave India more than a dozen Test Cricketers & the values he inculcated in his students helped Indian cricket immensely.Condolences to his family and students. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/cbd089C8Zb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 6, 2021

Dronacharya awardee Mr Tarik Sinha is admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital due to multiple organ failure.

I wish for his speedy recovery !! pic.twitter.com/2JsXdMjXm8 — Ajay Ratra (@ajratra) November 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Syed Saba Karim in his Koo account expressed grief. He mentioned that the players who trained under him went on to represent India on the international stage and offered his condolences. At the same time, Anjum Chopra mentioned in her tweet that the coach was the nursery of Sonnet Cricket club who has seen many international and domestic players make their mark. She further wished he rests in peace and ended the post by thanking him.

The Coach! Mr.Tarak Sinha. The nursery of Sonnet Cricket club has seen many international and domestic players (men and women) make their mark. The guide, mentor, coach … May you rest in peace sir. 🙏 Thank you 🙏 #MyCoach pic.twitter.com/mZZsMZ7tEf — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) November 6, 2021

'Your service to Indian cricket will be remembered, sir': Aakash Chopra

One of Sinha’s former students, Aakash Chopra took to his official Koo account and expressed the loss by mentioning the fact that Sinha, a Dronacharya Awardee coached a dozen of Indian test cricketers and first-class cricketers without any institutional help. He further said that the coach’s service will always be remembered and wished for him to rest in peace. Along with the wishes from the former cricketers, the Board of Control for Cricket in India also issued a statement expressing grief on the sad demise of Tarak Sinha.

The BCCI expresses grief at the passing away of renowned and well-respected coach Shri Tarak Sinha. 🙏https://t.co/QOw4oV1U5l pic.twitter.com/EY8IrKS0aY — BCCI (@BCCI) November 6, 2021

(Image: Rishabh Pant/Twitter)