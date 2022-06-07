One 300, Two Double Tons, 3 Centuries: Sarfaraz Khan's Superb Stats In Ranji Trophy 2022

Sarfaraz Khan continues to bat like a man possessed in the ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign notching up yet another century. The Mumbai Cricketer scored 153 runs in the ongoing Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Uttarakhand which is being currently played in Alur. Sarfaraz formed a 267-run partnership with Suved Parkar for the fourth wicket helping Mumbai get into a strong position batting first. Let's take a look at Sarfaraz Khan's Ranji Trophy 2022 performance so far.

Sarfaraz Khan Ranji Trophy 2022 stats

Coming to Sarfaraz Khan stats during the Ranji Trophy 2022 season, the right-handed batsman has been scoring centuries for fun. To date, Sarfaraz has scored one triple century, two double centuries, two 150+ scores, one century and three half-centuries in the last 13 innings of the Ranji Trophy. The latest century (153) against Uttarakhand in the quarter-final clash is his seventh of the season. The youngster currently averages over 140 in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season and has scored over 700 runs at a strike rate of 72.65.

Sarfaraz Khan started the season with a double century against Saurashtra in the first match. The middle-order batsman got to play only one inning scoring 275 runs as the match ended in a draw. In the second match against Goa, Sarfaraz scored 63 runs before falling two runs short of a half-century in the second innings. Mumbai won the match by 119 runs. In the final group stage match against Odisha, Sarfaraz scored 165 runs in the sole innings he played. Mumbai won the match by an innings and 108 runs.

Sarfaraz Khan Ranji Trophy career

Sarfaraz Khan began his first-class career for Mumbai against Bengal in 2014 however he only managed to play three matches for the team that year. With chances hard to come by due to the presence of some big names in the team, Sarfaraz Khan decided to play for Uttar Pradesh. However, the move did not yield much result as she did not get enough matches under his belt. The right-hander then decided to make the switch back to Mumbai and since then has been heavily scoring runs in domestic cricket.

The coronavirus affected the cricket scenario with no domestic matches being played for two years but Sarfaraz has not let it affect him. The middle-order batsman in four innings this season scored a total of 551 runs which included scores of 275, 63, 48 and 165 while in his career Sarfaraz has played only 22 matches scoring

Mumbai vs Uttrakhand highlights

Mumbai decided to bat first after winning the toss. Skipper Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal both got out cheaply despite getting starts. While Shaw was dismissed for 21 runs, Jaiswal departed for 35 runs. Armaan Jaffer and debutant Suved Parkar put up a fighting partnership before Jaffer was dismissed for just 60 runs. Sarfaraz walked in at No.5 with Mumbai slightly unsettled at 176/3 and from there on the youngster dominated Uttrakhand bowlers. His innings eventually ended on 153 runs by Mayank Mishra, however, the knock put Mumbai firmly in control of the match. AT the time of writing SUved Parkar was batting unbeaten on 171 and was being accompanied by Shams Mulani at the crease.