'10 Years From Today': Ex-India Player Makes Big Prediction About Rishabh Pant

The Indian cricket team, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, earned a 2-0 clean sweep against Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series, following an all-round show by the team at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. The India bowlers helped the host to win the match by bowling out the Lankans on 208 in the fourth innings, while they were chasing a target of 447 runs. However, Rishabh Pant became the player of the series for his total tally of 185 runs in three innings, in which he scored runs at a strike rate of 120.13 and an average of 61.67. Pant’s enthralling performance became the talk of the town as former India player Aakash Chopra also made a big prediction about him in his recent Youtube video.

Aakash Chopra's bold prediction about Rishabh Pant-

Speaking about Pant in the video, Chopra pointed out that bowlers are scared to bowl at him because of his confidence and predicted that become the most successful wicketkeeper batter for India. “Rishabh Pant will become the most successful wicketkeeper batter for India in the history of Test cricket. 10 years from today, we'll see this video again”.

However, Chopra also pointed out that if Rishabh would have come into the team while legendary skipper and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni was still around, the situation would not be the same. Citing veteran keeper Wriddhiman Saha, Chopra added that Saha couldn't make a mark but Rishabh came in after Dhoni and is another level currently. At the same time, Chopra also mentioned that Pant has come a long way up by working on his keeping and has become the no.1 keeper as well as the no.1 batter for Team India.

Rishabh Pant's aggressive batting during the Test series against Sri Lanka

The 24-year-old cricketer scored 96 runs off 97 runs with the help of nine fours and four sixes during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali. While Ravindra Jadeja top-scored 175* runs for India at Mohali, the sixth wicket stand between Jadeja and Pant of 104 runs helped the team to recover from a small collapse. In the second Test at Bangalore, Pant hit 39 runs off 26 balls in the first innings, before scoring 50 runs off 31 balls with the help of seven fours and two sixes.

Meanwhile, Pant also surpassed former iconic skipper Kapil Dev's record of scoring the fastest Test fifty. He also became the first Indian wicketkeeper to pick up the Player of the Series award in the Test format. Rishabh has scored a total of 1920 Test runs in 30 matches with the highest knock of 159* runs. He has scored runs at an average of 40.85 and a strike rate of 70.45. In the process, he has scored four centuries and nine half-centuries.

