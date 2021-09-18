'100 Balls In 2 Hours': RCB Interns Reveal Their Training Regime & Daily Activities

After making a strong start to the first leg of the IPL 2021, the preparation of the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the second phase of the tournament in UAE are in full swing. The majority of the squad members have arrived a month in advance to acclimatise to the condition while players including skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have just joined the team after finishing their quarantine period. As the preparations for IPL 2021 UAE leg continue, the RCB team uploaded a video on their youtube channel, providing insight about IPL team interns, how the new bowlers of the team and flicker functions.

RCB interns share their thoughts on bowling to international stars in nets

In the first episode of the series, RCB interns, while speaking to Danish Sait, shared their experience of preparing the members from the main squad for the match by bowling at them in the nets. First, to share the experience of bowling in the nets was Shubhang Hegde, a former Indian U-19 cricketer and Karnataka all-rounder. He said, “The experience of being around such player like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers is an amazing feeling".

The young cricketer also revealed that he bowls around 100 deliveries over a period of two hours for 40 days to help the batsmen prepare for the tournament and also train and recover when having an off day. Hegde further revealed bowling in the nets is a mixture of both, showcasing your talent, and bowling where the batsmen and the coaches want you to. Akash Madhwal, a right-arm pacer from Uttarakhand said, “We used to always feel that we will go there and play in the IPL. It is kind of similar. We are living the dream here.”

Milind Tandon, a former RPSG and Delhi cricketer revealed how the selection process of players took place after being called up for trials in January 2020. He said, “They called us just before the auction and from there, they did not pick us up. However, the IPL was postponed and shifted to the UAE and so they wanted some net bowlers and called us again in September. Around 10-12 people showed up, out of which, 5-6 were selected.” While talking about the team culture, he said that they feel part of the squad and hang out with everyone and are never treated differently. He also added that the interns can speak to the coaches as much as they like and get to learn a lot.

Another RCB intern Shushant Mishra, a Jharkhand pacer, revealed his journey of becoming an RCB intern. Mishra in the interview said, “The World Cup had just finished and Covid happened. After the IPL was announced, I got a call from Malu sir and he asked me to join RCB as an intern and here I am.”

Shubham Raheja, a flicker in the RCB team revealed an incident of bowling at Virat Kohli. He spoke about when he bowled at paces exceeding 150 to Virat Kohli during last years net session. Raheja revealed he did his best to show his skills by bowling balls at a pace of 150 plus to the RCB skipper. Kohli was annoyed after a ball hit him and asked him to slow down as he was out of touch. The RCB skipper however made it up by giving him a signed jersey.

Image: RCB/ Instagram