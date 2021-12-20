'101 From 67 Balls At T20 WC To 26 Runs Off 207 In Ashes': Cricket World Lauds Jos Buttler

On Monday, Australia defeated England by a massive margin of 275 runs in the second Test of the ongoing Ashes series in Australia. It was a sensational overall display from Australia while England overall was dismal. After Australia's second innings, England needed 468 runs to win and after losing a few wickets it seemed like they were done and dusted but then stepped up Jos Buttler. While he only scored 26 runs, what caught everyone's attention was that he scored those 26 runs in 207 balls. Buttler stood there and tried to hold on so that England could pick up a draw at least, but it was not meant to be as his foot hit his own wicket and he had to depart to a standing ovation.

Netizens were in awe of how within two months, Buttler can from scoring a century in 67 balls to 26 runs in 207 balls.

That Jos Buttler can score a century in 67 balls to destroy an opposition in one format & then survive for 183 balls (and counting) scoring 25 runs in another format 1.5 months later to try and save a Test tells you why he’s a once in a generation talent #Ashes — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 20, 2021

Unlucky Jos Buttler, ended his fight with a hit wicket - faced 207 balls. Well played, Jos. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 20, 2021

This is Jos Buttler's second longest Test innings in terms of balls — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) December 20, 2021

Buttler & Stokes after batting 3 sessions today😅 pic.twitter.com/Avz4tegFLm — Ajinkya Darshane (@ajinkyadarshane) December 20, 2021

Australia vs England Second Ashes 2021 Test - Day 4 and 5 Recap

Australia did well to extend their lead over England in their second innings as they scored 230 for the loss of nine wickets and then decided to declare. Marnus Labuschange was again in top form as he scored a half-century before being dismissed by Dawid Malan. Travis Head was also excellent having scored 51 runs off 54 balls. Australia started their bowling exceedingly well as Steve Smith caught out Haseeb Hameed who has been in terrible form so far in the Ashes.

Rory Burns and Dawid Malan tried to stabilise England's innings but they could not as Jhye Richardson sent Burns packing at 34 in 95 balls. Joe Root departed just as he was looking settled at 24 runs off 67 balls. Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope were also dismissed soon after but Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes did superbly well to stabilise England's innings. However, Chris Woakes soon was bowled out by Richardson on 44 off 97. Buttler seems to be in it for the long run as he scored 25 runs off 171 balls and looks like he will continue to carry on in hopes of earning a draw for them. Buttler has the support of Ollie Robinson for now but the question remains if they can see out and earn a surprise draw for their team.

Image: @englandcricket/Twitter